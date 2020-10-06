BARTLETT — Who hasn’t secretly yearned to ride in a fire truck, lights blazing, sirens screaming?
Faye Hunter of Dover always has. And, diagnosed with her second bout with cancer in August she decided it was time to draw up a long dreamed-of “bucket list.” On the list was that ride.
But there were other things, too. Two weekends ago, the 83-year-old great-grandmother got to ride a Harley-Davidson for the first time with daughter Karie Merritt and her husband, Rob. She then rode in daughter Linda’s BMV convertible.
This past Sunday, she crossed off riding in a fire engine with two special people: Taylor Rothen, 17, and Connor Rothen, 19, of Bartlett, both of whom she considers grandsons.
Connor is a volunteer for the Bartlett Fire Company and a recent graduate of Kenneth High School.
“I’ve always wanted to ride a fire engine with my grandsons, and now I got my wish,” said Faye, mom to four children (all daughters), five stepchildren and 40-plus grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom call her “Mom” or “Nana.”
“Tears broke into her eyes when she saw the fire truck pull into our driveway,” said daughter Bonnie Brault of Intervale, who said the ride on the ladder truck was arranged with Bartlett interim Fire Chief Jeff Currier and firefighter Steve Hempel by Valerie Rothen of Bartlett.
Currier “without hesitation said they would like to make this happen when we approached him about Faye’s wish,” said Valerie.
Faye was picked up by Bartlett’s E-One ladder truck at Brault’s and partner Jeff Shutak’s home in Intervale on Sunday morning, with neighbors cheering. They then drove north on Route 16 to the western end of the Story Land parking lot in Glen.
And there, unbeknownst to Faye, a dozen family members were waiting.
Hempel let out a blast on the horn as they pulled into the lot, and family members let out out a burst of applause as Faye, wearing a blue Bartlett Fire Department cap and T-shirt, was helped down from the cab by her grandsons.
“The fire engine ride wasn’t a surprise, as she knew about that, but she didn’t know that many members of our family would be waiting for her,” said a clearly emotional Brault.
Along with Brault, two other daughters were there: Linda Conley of Maine and Wendy Marchand of New Hampshire. Daughter Karie Merritt was unable to attend.
Others present were Faye’s husband, Ben Hunter of Dover; Valerie’s husband, Jeff Rothen, of Bartlett; Wendy’s husband, Ron Marchand; Wendy and Ron’s grandchildren Sydney and Mason Lanouette; and Linda’s husband, Brian Conley.
Also on hand were Valerie Rothen of Bartlett and sister Sonia Skogland of Denmark, Maine, both of whom think of Faye as a second mom.
Valerie said that Faye stepped in to fill a mother’s role in her and her sister’s lives after their own mother died.
“When my mother died from cancer years ago, Faye, who was our mother’s best friend in high school, jumped into the role of surrogate mother for us and surrogate grandmother to my children after they were born,” said Valerie.
“She did this without the blink of an eye and scooped us up with all of her own children and grandchildren as if we were her own. Every birthday, every Christmas she would make sure everyone was remembered. She would often come to help take care of our kids for us,” she said.
Raising a bucket list banner atop the truck in the parking lot were Currier, a member of the North Conway Fire Department who has applied for the Bartlett chief’s post, and Hempel, who works for the U.S. Forest Service.
Brault, eldest of the four biological daughters, said:
“My mom wore many hats over the years: as a caregiver to the elderly, working on our farm, canning, making clothes, all while raising four daughters, with my late father (Kenneth Morse, whom we sadly lost to multiple myeloma in 2015). My stepdad (Ben Hunter, 83, whom she married 41 years ago and who has five children) is a draftsman, and she worked in his company.”
Faye beat breast cancer five years ago. But two months ago, she was diagnosed with stage 4 mesothelioma. She is receiving treatment at Wentworth Douglass Seacoast Cancer Center in Dover. She’s on a tough road, but her doctors applaud her grit and determination, her daughters say.
“Sunday was such an emotional day,” said Brault, “and when that fire engine arrived in our driveway, she broke down with tears of joy. The firefighters were amazing, and seeing them drive away with lights flashing and sirens blazing was very moving.”
Brault said her mother told her that her one wish “is that all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren are thankful every day, and pray for each other’s safety and good health, so they all have a clear path back to her, as she will be waiting.”
As part of the special gathering, Valerie Rothen brought along a container of “spirit butterflies.” Everyone got an envelope holding a butterfly to let free at a place of their choosing.
For the gathering at Story Land, other butterflies were released by Hunter and Rothen, who said that in Native American culture, “it is thought that if you make a wish and tell it to a butterfly, since they can’t speak, they would never tell your wish. But they would take your wish to the Great Spirit and make your dream come true.”
Other items are waiting to come true on Faye’s closely held bucket list, say her daughters. Family members are speculating that a parachute jump might be in there somewhere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.