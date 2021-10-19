JACKSON — A Jackson town committee will be holding an informational night on the need for a new fire station Nov. 6 from 2-5 p.m. at the Jackson fire station.
Members include Jerry Dougherty IV (chair), Hank Dresch, Debony Diehl, Peter Benson, Willis Kelley, Pat Kelley, Dick Bennett, Jackson Fire Chief Jay Henry and selectmen's representative Barbara Campbell.
The fire station is located at 58 Main St. next to the Town Office, which also houses the Jackson Police Department.
The Jackson fire station totals about 4,000 square feet. Originally built in 1950, it's been renovated several times.
Campbell said there will be displays and diagrams to "explain the condition of the current fire station, and then some projections for what we're looking at in the future."
She said the committee doesn't have cost figures yet but they will by Nov. 6.
"It's so hard with today's market and costs of contractors and products to put a dollar value on something," she said.
Reasons the committee gave for why the town needs a new fire station include: The existing one is too small for properly storing equipment; the station doesn't meet the Americans with Disabilities Act; it exposes firefighters to carcinogens; it doesn't meet requirements for occupational safety and health; and it is not energy-efficient.
Campbell said the project will be discussed at the Nov. 9 selectmen's meeting as well.
