TAMWORTH — No one was injured last Friday when a garage fire broke out at a property on Depot Road, the Tamworth fire chief said Monday. The fire damaged two RVs and a tractor along with the garage. The Red Cross said one person was displaced.
Fire Chief Rich Colcord told the Sun the structure fire at 237 Depot Road was reported at 6:52 a.m. Aug. 14. Tax records show the home is owned by John and Phyllis Barnes. The owners declined to comment.
The property is located across the road from the Tamworth Camping Area.
Center Ossipee Fire Chief Dana Cullen Jr. was first on scene at 7 a.m.
Upon arrival at 7:04 a.m., Colcord found a fully involved blaze that affected not only the garage but two motor homes, a carport, a tractor and surrounding woods.
“Three occupants were home at the time — two inside the home and a relative who was visiting and staying in his RV,” Colcord said. “All made it out OK. It was obvious the garage and contents were a total loss.”
The home only suffered damage to its paint in a couple places.
There were two cats in the home and one dog in an RV. Colcord said there were no injuries to residents, pets or firefighters. The RV occupant was displaced.
Firefighters first sought to protect the home and then worked their way outwards to extinguish the fires, he said.
“After a very thorough investigation by this agency and with the help of the New Hampshire Fire Marshal’s Office, including an arson investigation by K-9 Reeves, the cause is undetermined,” said Colcord. “There were no criminal indicators or any suspicion of arson at all.”
Reeves is a 3-year-old Labrador retriever that is trained in finding accelerants that could be used to start a fire. His handler is fire investigator Sol Rosman.
All fire units cleared the scene at 10:46 a.m. Colcord, Rosman and Reeves stayed for several more hours.
Colcord wanted to express his thanks to the other agencies that helped with the response: Action Ambulance, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Tamworth Police, Center Ossipee Fire, Ossipee Corner Fire, West Ossipee Fire, Freedom Fire, Madison Fire, Sandwich Fire, U.S. Forest Ranger Tom Trask, American Red Cross and Tamworth Transfer Station workers, who provided excavation equipment to help with the brush fire.
Disaster responders from the Red Cross of Northern New England are helping the RV occupant.
“Everyone worked together like a well-trained team,” said Colcord. “All involved knew their job and did their job very professionally and proficiently.”
