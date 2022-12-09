CONWAY — A home at 112 Grandview Road in Conway was seriously damaged in a fire Thursday night, but luckily, no people or animals were injured in the blaze.
The home was not destroyed and should be able to be repaired and rehabitated, according to Conway Village Fire Chief Steve Solomon, who said, “The structure should be a save. I mean, there’s still damage, but it’s not a total loss.”
The blaze was reported around 9:40 p.m.
All five of Conway’s fire departments responded. Conway Village Fire Department was the lead.
The Sun spoke to LJ Rowe, one of the home’s residents, on Friday. She lives at the home with her husband, Bob, and her parents EJ and Jeanne Pollara. Rowe said her two friends Morgan and Kat also lived there. She declined to give their names.
“I got a phone call as I was locking up the playhouse because I was stage managing for ‘Christmas Carol’ (at M&D Playhouse at the Historic Eastern Slope Inn), and my dad was like, ‘You’ve got to come home. The house is on fire,” said Rowe.
Also in the home were four dogs, three cats and some fish. Two of the cats, “Boo” and “Baby Kitty,” went AWOL upstairs.
“The fire department was able to rescue both of the remaining cats,” Rowe said.
Solomon explained that cats hide during house fires and the cat’s owner was able to tell the firefighters where to look for them.
“We actually recognized fairly early on we were going to be able to contain the fire mostly in an attic space,” said Solomon.
“We recognized we’d be able to contain the fire, and kind of keep the smoke level to the point where it wasn’t going to choke an animal or something like that, which gave us a little time to kind of hunt them down,” he said of the cats.
Rowe said she thought the fire started in a location between the fireplace and the front door. The fire’s exact cause is unknown, but it appears to have started on the porch, said Solomon, adding the flames apparently ran up the side wall of the house, through the soffit and up the roof into the attic space. He said smoke detectors weren’t working.
“So, if everyone in the house had gone to bed before this fire had started, you know, the situation could have been much worse,” said Solomon.
GoFundMe and Meal Train accounts have been established for the occupants.
The GoFundM account — go to tinyurl.com/4zn3v9xa — was established by Chris Bellis, director of the play at M&D.
