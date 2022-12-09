CONWAY — A home at 112 Grandview Road in Conway was seriously damaged in a fire Thursday night, but luckily, no people or animals were injured in the blaze.

The home was not destroyed and should be able to be repaired and rehabitated, according to Conway Village Fire Chief Steve Solomon, who said, “The structure should be a save. I mean, there’s still damage, but it’s not a total loss.”

