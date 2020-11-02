CONWAY — It's finally here.
After all the rallies, the debates, the Zoom forums, the campaign emails and text messages, the letters to the editor and OpEd columns and television and online punditry and signs and banners decorating the roadways ... today is the day. Tuesday, Nov. 3. Election Day.
Many of us have already voted absentee. Many more will physically go to the polls. Regardless of how we vote, winners will emerge by the end of the night.
After the run-up of the state primary and the presidential primary, this is the main event, the general election, where you are not restricted by a red or blue ballot but may vote for whomever you like.
The candidates include the president of the United States (and their running mates). But there are many others, including New Hampshire’s governor, U.S. senator, U.S. representative, state senators, state representatives, executive councilor and county commissioner. Conway’s sample ballot appears above.
Don’t live in Conway? A list of candidates running in every town is online. Go to the New Hampshire Secretary of State website, sos.nh.gov and click on “Elections” and then “2020 Election Information” and “Sample Ballots.”
Don’t know where to vote? See page 6 for a list of polling places and hours.
The results of Conway voting will appear in Wednesday’s paper and at conwaydailysun.com.
Complete election results (or at least as complete as we can report) along with a chart of votes tallied in all Carroll County districts and towns will appear in Thursday’s paper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.