CONWAY — With just a day left for candidates to throw their hats in the ring for town and school offices, three contested races have emerged. Two are for seats on the school board, while the third is for two seats at the planning board table.
Three candidates are vying for two three-year seats on the school board: incumbent Joe Lentini, who is seeking a fourth term; fellow incumbent Ryan Wallace, who won election to a one-year term last April; and newcomer Cassie Capone.
"I felt I needed to run again to try to provide some stability,” Lentini said as he filed on Feb. 23.
Wallace, 35, of Center Conway enjoyed his first year on the board, and admits he was kept busy.
“There’s definitely so much more to the school process that the community doesn’t get to see,” he said Wednesday. “I enjoy being part of the process for a great cause and a great purpose as my children become part of the process.
Wallace added: “My wife is a teacher (in MSAD 72), so I have a real appreciation for education.”
Capone, 42, of North Conway said: “As a former SAU 9 student, and mother of three, I found it time to serve my community.
If elected, she said, "I hope to be a bridge between concerned parents and the school officials to do what is best for not only our community but our children.”
Two are running for the two-year term on the school board
Barbara Lyons, 51, was appointed to the school board in November to fill the remainder of Courtney Burke's term.
“I am enjoying it,” Lyons said Tuesday. “I’ll admit, I feel a little lost at times because there’s a lot to being a board member."
But, she said, "I feel like I’m starting to learn. Everyone has been so welcoming and have reached out to see if I need any help.”
She added: “There are a lot of meetings and a lot of work. I feel like I’m getting my feet wet and I want to continue.”
Her opponent, Jerry Goodrich, 57, of North Conway, is a former Marine who believes in community service. He has worked the last two town elections.
“My desire to help out is always why I do anything, whether watching voters come in or coaching kids (in youth sports),” he said by phone on Feb. 23.
Two three-year seats are opening on the planning board. Incumbent Bill Barbin has filed to run, along with former planning board member Ray Shakir, current planning board alternate Ted Phillips and former selectman and school board member Mark Hounsell.
Incumbent Sarah Frechette has not yet filed.
Candidates must be qualified voters in the town of Conway. Fifteen town seats are opening up, along with three seats on the school board.
“It’s been steady,” Louise Inkell, town clerk/tax collector for Conway, said Tuesday. “We had a few people express interest in positions and said they’ll be back.”
The 10-day filing period run, which opened Feb. 23, ends today at 5 p.m. The town clerk’s office will be open only from noon-5 p.m. due to a morning training session.
Other town offices and filings include a three-year term as selectman. Incumbent Carl Thibodeau filed to run again.
There is a three-year term as police commissioner (incumbent Bruce Ela has filed). Candidates for police commissioner must be a resident of Conway for at least five years immediately preceding the date of their election and cannot be a candidate for any other political office in Conway during their term.
There are three open library trustee seats — two three-year terms (incumbents Julie Laracy and Kathy Bennett both have signed up), and one two-year term (Alan Shapiro resigned; Andrea Libby has filed for the seat).
There are four three-year seats on the municipal budget committee (Michael Fougere, Frank Jost, Ellin Leonard and Bill Marvel are the incumbents). Jost and Leonard have both re-upped while Quentin Lewis is offering his services for the first time
There are two trustees of trust fund seats opening up — a three-year term (Mary Conlon is the incumbent) and a one-year term (Ted Sares resigned, Thomas Reed was appointed). Reed has filed of the one-year seat, but no one has signed up for the three-year spot.
There are two supervisors of the checklist openings — a six-year term (Jean Simon is the incumbent) and a two-year term (Denise Leighton resigned, Thomas Reed appointed). Simon filed for the two-year term, while Reed signed up for the six-year commitment.
The deliberative portion of school and town meetings will be held next week. School meeting is Monday, March 7, starting at 7 p.m. in the Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High School.
Town meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 9, at 7 p.m. in the Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High School.
Voting for officers and the town and school warrants will take place April 12 at the town garage in Center Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.