OSSIPEE — Carroll County Commissioners haven't received many applications for the County Chief Financial Officer position but on the other hand they aren't trying very hard to find one.
On May 5, commissioners announced the hiring of George Zoukee as chief financial officer and he was expected to start in mid June but later that month McCarthy said Zoukee wasn't coming because he said he couldn't find a place to live. Zoukee, a real estate investor from Tennessee, was supposed to replace Fergus Cullen, who started work for the county in September of last year and left in March for reasons that are still unclear.
At the request of the Sun, County Officials Thursday morning gave an update on the search at the regular commissioners meeting.
"We're not getting a lot of applications that are what we're looking for," said Chairman Terry McCarthy. I hope we have somebody within the next month."
Asked if they had interviews scheduled, McCarthy said they didn't.
Later on the meeting, human resources director Chris Heroux appeared to talk about various county policies. The Sun asked if Heroux could brief the commissioners on the CFO search.
"We don't have the full court press on right now," said Heroux adding the commissioners are busy with the 2020 audit anyway. "We're just kind of seeing if the right person comes along."
Being a county employee is not without its perks. Commissioner Matthew Plache (R-Wofeboro) said the county received an envelop containing a stack of tickets for the "Monster Truckz Extreme Tour" event Aug. 27-29 at Rochester Fair Grounds.
He had no idea where the envelop came from. He just found it on the commissioners' table. Apparently the tickets were meant for county employees.
"Who doesn't like monster trucks?" asked Plache rhetorically.
