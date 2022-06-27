CONWAY – It was a hot but joyous celebration for the return of the White Mountains Pride Festival to the grounds of the North Conway Community Center last Saturday. Despite highs in the 90s, attendance was believed to have equaled or slightly surpassed that of 2019 when the festival was last held in pre-pandemic full force, according to event chair Christopher Bellis of the White Mountains Pride Committee.
“It was a great day,” Bellis said Monday. “We had at least what we had in 2019 and perhaps exceeded it,” he added, noting the event attracted 500 in 2019.
The local celebration was part of National Pride Month, held across the country during the month of June.
It was not held locally due to the pandemic in 2020 and came back on a very small-scale, socially-distanced level last year but organizers felt confident they could go forward this year despite ongoing social distancing concerns due to COVID continuing — the difference is that most people are now vaccinated and boosted.
Asked if there were any protests or controversy of any sort, as there was in 2019 when the committee presented a drag queen story hour at Conway Public Library, Bellis said everything went smoothly and there were no anti-White Mountains Pride protests.
“There was none of that,” he replied when asked. “There was tremendous support from the community,” noting the event attracted many local sponsors
Conway police reported no calls of complaints during the hours of the festival, according to dispatch supervisor Joanne McKenzie.
As for the heat, with a high temperature reading of 90 degrees Saturday, Bellis said, “If anything, the heat was not a factor. But due to the Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade on Friday, I think it brought people out to congregate and celebrate to have communion with others.”
He said there is fear in the LBGTQIA (lesbian, bisexual, gay, transgender, queer, intersex and ally) community about what the conservative Supreme Court might do next concerning same sex marriage.
The day featured live music as well as food and craft vendors from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. At the entrance, volunteers handed out rainbow flag wristbands, key chains and other paraphernalia. They also took donations for White Mountains Pride.
Serving as emcee was singer/songwriter and interfaith minister Rev. Yolanda from New York City.
Other performers included DJ DiscoDungeon; Food For Bears —Haley Gowland (vocals, guitar) and Kyle Newman (vocals, drums); Riley Parkhurst; Felecia Cruz, M&D cast of “Cabaret”; Dark Slate Blue — Alex Villalobos, Dylan Sportum and Jeff McCarthy; and DellaValle Bluegrass Trio — Molly (guitar), Joseph (banjo) and John DellaValla (fiddle).
At 5 p.m., the action moved to Abenaki Bar and Grill for dancing and refreshments.
“That was also very well-attended,” said Bellis, co-owner/co-operator of the Cranmore Inn of North Conway with his husband, Eddie Bennett, and their two children.
In a preview story last week, Bellis outlined the goals of the event, saying it was about community, acceptance and education, noting, “We want people, whether they’re in the LGBTQIA (lesbian, bisexual, gay, transgender, queer, intersex and ally) plus community or friends and family to come out and support the event.”
He added, “The goal is to create visibility around the LBGTQIA community. And so that way, those members of those people within the community, even if they’re in a less supportive family, can see that there is support that exists somewhere within the community and know that there are resources available. We are always trying to provide resources when people ask for it. Without visibility, there is no equality.”
Upcoming events include: Pride Night Out at “Cabaret” — July 9, with cocktails at 6 p.m. and the show to start at the M&D Playhouse at the Eastern Slope Inn at 7:30 p.m.
A Pride Night Out will also be held at the North Conway playhouse Aug. 28 for M&D’s “Fun Home” performance at the same hours.
For tickets go to mdplayhouse.com.
For more information, or to learn more about how to become a sponsor for next year’s event, go to whitemountainspride.com.
