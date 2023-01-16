CONWAY — “Project SUCCEED isn’t going anywhere; we want to make that clear,” Barbara Lyons said as she and fellow Conway School Board members went over a list of articles to appear on this year’s school board warrant, which will go to the voters April 11.
The board voted 5-0 to remove from the warrant Article 7, which sought $100,500 to supplement funding of the Project SUCCEED’s after-school programs at John H. Fuller, Conway Elementary and Pine Tree schools.
Instead of being a warrant article, it will be included in the budget and funded for the next year by ESSER (American Rescue Plan Fund’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund).
The board also authorized Superintendent Kevin Richard to use ESSER funds to cover Project SUCCEED’s anticipated $40,000 price tag for the rest of the school year.
The mission of the before-and after-school program “is to help give youth the skills and opportunities they need to be successful academically, socially and emotionally in a safe and supervised environment,” says its website, projectsucceed.com.
It serves 150-170 children in grades K-6 at the three elementary schools in Conway and is staffed by about 30 people.
ESSER funds were created through the federal government to help schools in the wake of COVID-19.
“As schools worked to reopen for the 2020-2021 school year, challenges and additional costs associated emerged,” the Conway School District’s 14-page ESSER II and III Funds Recommended Allocations document on the SAU 9 website states.
“In response, the federal government allocated funds through the ESSER I — CARES /SPSRF (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act/Supplemental Public School Response Funds), ESSER II — CRRSA (Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act) and ESSER III — ARPA (American Rescue Plan).
“These funds are to be used to address needs specifically resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and meet specific requirements. These allocations will provide the Conway School District with resources needed as it responds to challenges resulting from the pandemic.”
ESSER II-CRRSA funds are available through Sept. 30. ESSER III-ARPA funds are available through Sept. 30, 2024.
Conway initially received $507,698.77 in ESSER I CARES Act funding along with $233,800 in SPSRF I funding and $236,095.71 in SPSRF II funds.
The district received $1,980,323.12 in ESSER II and CRRSA act funds, and $4,451,878.62 in ESSER III and ARPA funding.
Conway used its ESSER I funds, at the outset of COVID, on cleaning supplies and PPE; staff planning; re-entry planning; Chromebooks and technology upgrades; long-term substitutes; additional teaching position (.25 full-time equivalent math at KHS); building upgrades; signage; a floating nurse; tents to support outdoor learning; and supplies and materials to support remote learning.
ESSER II funds were used to replace all 511 windows at the 15-year-old Kennett High School instead of the school board having to seek a bond for the project.
The district will look to allocate the remaining funds with 30 percent budgeted for staffing grades 7-12; 25 percent for enrichment; 23 percent on staffing K-6; 12, percent for tutoring; 6 percent on materials; and 4 percent for alternative programs at Kennett High.
As of Dec. 31, $2,759,305.44 had been allocated to student growth and achievement.
• $456,619.53 to technology — 68 percent to replacement computers and equipment; 44 percent to infrastructure; and 32 percent to learning management systems.
• $713,699.24 to personnel budget — 50 percent to instructional coaching/professional development; 37 percent on staff wellness; 8 percent on substitutes; and 5 percent on curriculum revision.
• $669,933.02 to community-focused engagement — 79 percent on a social worker, family support, mental and substance abuse; 10 percent on a vehicle (purchasing a vehicle that a staff person could drive to enable students to access learning experiences outside of school instead of requiring a school bus); 7 percent on field trips, games and family engagement; and 4 percent on nursing.
$1,700,000 to the facility budget — 82 percent went to the window project at Kennett High; and 18 percent on furniture (tents and other resources to support flexibility in learning environments).
For the 2021-22 school year, funds were used for an academic coach at Kennett High; math and science educators at KHS; elementary educators; tutoring; and summer/vacation week enrichment programming — all of the Mount Washington Valley School to Career Partnership summer camps were free last year and will be free again this summer.
For the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years, funding is earmarked for an Extended Learning Opportunities coordinator; math and science educators; tutoring; alternative programming at KHS; materials; and out-of-school time enrichment programming.
You can view the district’s ESSER document at tinyurl.com/bdea2864.
