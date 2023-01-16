Barbara Lyons

Conway School Board member Barbara Lyons says Project SUCCEED isn't going away; the board removed it from the warrant as a separate article and added it as a line item in the budget. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)

CONWAY — “Project SUCCEED isn’t going anywhere; we want to make that clear,” Barbara Lyons said as she and fellow Conway School Board members went over a list of articles to appear on this year’s school board warrant, which will go to the voters April 11.

The board voted 5-0 to remove from the warrant Article 7, which sought $100,500 to supplement funding of the Project SUCCEED’s after-school programs at John H. Fuller, Conway Elementary and Pine Tree schools.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.