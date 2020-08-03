WINCHESTER — On Sunday at approximately 2:15 p.m., NH Fish and Game conservation officers responded to Pisgah State Park in the area of Reservoir Road in response to a fatal trail bike crash. This is the second serious OHRV accident on Reservoir Road in the pastweek.
A 22-year-old Hinsdale man was traveling northbound on Reservoir Road when he lost control of his trail bike and went off the trail, striking a tree. The victim was found unresponsive a short time later by his riding companion, who immediately called 911. Emergency responders from Winchester Police, Winchester Fire Department, Winchester Ambulance, Hinsdale Fire Department and Diluzio’s Ambulance Service responded and provided aid to the victim.
The man did not survive his injuries despite the rescue effort.
Conservation officers investigating the crash site were assisted by the Winchester Fire Department and the N.H. Medical Examiner’s Office.
The Hinsdale Police Department and Cheshire County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center also assisted N.H. Fish and Game with the incident.
The man’s identity is being withheld pending family notification. The crash remains under investigation by the Fish and Game Department, but it appears that excessive speed and operator inattention were the primary contributing factors to this crash.
