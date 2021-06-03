OSSIPEE — After about two years of controversy, the Carroll County Jail will start introducing Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) for opioid addiction to qualified inmates who seek it starting in a couple weeks.
For roughly two years, a majority of commissioners blocked some inmates from obtaining MAT (involving drugs such as Suboxone and Subutex) to wean inmates off opioids, fentanyl and heroin.
At issue was whether inmates who sought MAT but didn’t already have the prescription should be allowed to be introduced to it at the jail. Inmates who already have a prescription from a doctor are allowed to get MAT. Inmates from other counties that Carroll County contracts with also can continue getting MAT.
State law changed, and now inmates cannot be denied access to it. County commissioners at their meeting Wednesday and Superintendent Sean Eldridge by phone Thursday said the county is gearing up to comply with the state’s July 1 deadline.
Eldridge said it may become available to all inmates sooner than that.
“We will be expanding it to meet the requirements set forth by the governor,” said Eldridge.
The issue of MAT came up Wednesday when it was announced that the county will be getting money from a opioid lawsuit settlement. Commissioner Kimberly Tessari (R-Ossipee) said money from the settlement could help offset the cost of MAT.
The state mandates any settlement funds the county gets must go to fighting the opioid epidemic.
Commissioner Terry McCarthy (R-Conway) reached by phone Thursday, said she wanted to make sure the doctors were well-qualified to prescribe the medications.
“I was never against the program,” she said “I wanted to make sure the right people are going to make the right decisions.
Commissioner Matthew Plache (R-Wolfeboro) and Tessari said the county has a new medical provider at the jail called PrimeCare to handle the MAT program. Commissioners voted 3-0 to enter into the contract with PrimeCare at their April 28 meeting.
“With the new provider, we have real good access to physicians that will be in charge of this,” said Plache. “It’s working great. A lot of what goes on at the jail now is medical care.”
He said that MAT will require prescriptions from medical providers at the jail and will not be casually given out.
Pennsylvania based PrimCare, said Eldridge, will be providing all the medical services for the jail including MAT. He said the company specializes in providing medical care to correctional facilities. MAT services are built into the contract which is about $600,000 over three years. He said there’s no extra cost to the county if the demand increases.
The former medical company had to subcontract MAT services and charged on a per-person basis.
“In the long run, we are going to be saving a lot of money,” Eldridge said.
In late August, shortly before leaving Carroll County for Rockingham County, former jail superintendent Jason Henry made a final plea to commissioners to offer MAT.
“The new superintendent should not have to come back in front of the board and try to deal with this,” said Henry. “We are the last county left where our own inmates are not able to induct or start MAT if they haven’t started on the street.” He warned that the county could be sued.
At the end of last July, Gov. Chris Sununu signed HB 1639, a health-care bill that will allow Granite State inmates to receive MAT. State Rep. Bill Marsh (R-Brookfield), a medical doctor, co-sponsored the bill that was signed into law.
Then-Commissioner David Babson (R-Ossipee) supported Henry but former Commissioner Amanda Bevard (R-Wolfeboro) continued her long-standing objections saying MAT could make an addict’s problems worse. At the time of that meeting, McCarthy (R-Conway) said she needed more time to study the issue.
In November 2019, there was a particularly heated meeting when Babson accused Bevard of stonewalling a crowd of about 20 people who came to argue for MAT. The crowd arrived at about 10 a.m. that morning and Bevard left them waiting to speak until public comment at 3 p.m.
The crowd initially included representatives from the ACLU, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s office, U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas’ office, the Carroll County Coalition for Public Health, Dartmouth Hitchcock, Lakes Region General and Partnership for Public Health. Many left before the public comment session began.
Among the people who stayed was Conway man Jason Garrett, who credited Suboxone as helping to turn his life around.
“There are so many people that I know, that have gotten released from the jail here, the prison, other jails in other counties throughout New Hampshire, who get out and haven’t had any treatment — didn’t get the option of an MAT — who are now dead,” said Garrett.
The Sun reached out to Henry on Thursday for a comment, and he replied by text.
“It’s a step in the right direction so Carroll County inmates can get the help they need if appropriate,” said Henry.
