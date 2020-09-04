CONWAY — When Democratic first-term Congressman Chris Pappas of Manchester held a meeting recently with local restaurateurs, he was told by Wally Campbell, executive director of the Valley Originals that “our local newspaper is filled with eight pages of help wanted ads,” adding, “It’s been really tough between cutbacks in the J-1 foreign student visa program and the PPP stipend.”
President Donald Trump curtailed the J-1 foreign visa program back in January when he made a proclamation suspending entry of aliens who present a risk to the U.S. labor market following the coronavirus outbreak.
Among the government programs for foreign workers, the J-1 is a student visa, and having young, energetic workers is key to the valley's economic health. Many restaurants and lodging establishments use J-1 workers, and ski areas often employ South American college students.
Pappas had earlier met with Ben Wilcox, general manager and president of Cranmore Mountain Resort, and with Eric Dziedzic, general manager of Story Land in Glen.
In followup interviews, Wilcox and Dziedzic said they they told Pappas they have had to make changes in their operations due to the lack of employees, including the J-1s, including modifying their schedules and offerings this summer.
Dziedzic said Story Land is open five days a week by advance reservation, rather than daily as was the old norm, and closed Wednesdays and Thursdays, with the park to close on Labor Day, Sept. 7 instead of continuing on weekends through Columbus Day, the normal operating schedule.
To make up for the worker shortage, "we picked up 27 employees from our entertainment company (Story Land is owned by Newport Beach, Calif.-based Palace Entertainment)," Dziedzic said.
"We have housed them here all summer. Otherwise, we would not have been able to open and operate as we lost a good deal of what we call our ‘camper’ staffers — we lost 90 percent of them due to (pandemic-related) travel and labor restrictions,” said Dziedzic, explaining that camper staffers are generally retired workers age 55 and older.
In addition to the 36 camper staffers, they usually have 75 J-1s, Dziedzic said.
Wilcox said his management team considered closing one day a week but opted instead to have fewer activities staffed by a smaller work force.
“(Due to the guidelines and pandemic concerns), We took a look at our activities, picking the ones that are fairly safe and which evoke social distancing, such as our new mountain bike park and scenic chairlift rides,” said Wilcox. “We put on hold the either high-touch ones or those which required a lot of staff such as our aerial ropes course.
“But the other factor was the lack of employees, as we usually have about 40 J-1s, so that affected us. And the J-1 has always been a good complement to our hiring local people as we try to hire as many local residents as we can. But the last few years like every other business in town we have found there just are not enough people ot fill these jobs,” said Wilcox. “We have a good core staff, but I don’t want to sugarcoat that it is a fairly tight staff this summer and trying to get things staffed all the time is a challenge.”
As for looking ahead to ski season, Wilcox said that general managers of areas from throughout the industry are working together and sharing ideas on how to create safe ski lodges and lift lines. “Those plans are still taking shape but we are sharing ideas and working cooperatively together,” ssid Wilcox, adding that the J-1 situation still is a factor that needs to be resolved for the winter.
“Our season ski pass sales are right on target where they normally are are at this point so that tells me that people are planning to come and ski,” said Wilcox.
Janice Crawford, executive director of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce, says she is working with state Department of Business and Economic Affairs officials on a drafting domestic college and high school students to come spend extended school breaks in the valley.
“If we get the grant money, we would be able to try and create programs to entice them to come here for an experience just like J-1s come to America,” said Crawford. “I am speaking with local lodging properties who offered lodging to J-1s to see if they would still be interested in this program."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.