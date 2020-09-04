CONWAY — With a busy summer underway despite the coronavirus pandemic — or perhaps because of it, with visitors eager to spend their recreational time and dollars in the great, socially distanced, outdoors — Mount Washington Valley businesses have seen their operations impacted by a lack of workers.
This worker drought has also affected pay scales, with establishments like the Stonehurst Manor recently advertising a salary of $52,000-$60,000 for a sous chef — and getting no offers, according to owner Peter Rattay.
“A year ago, that would have been a great price and gotten responses, but not this summer — employers are holding onto their people and paying good money,” Rattay said.
Elvio’s Pizzeria and Restaurant of North Conway is usually open six or seven days in summer. But this year, says Elvio DeCilla, the lack of workers has forced him to cut back to Thursday-Sunday hours.
But as it’s been such a frenetically busy summer, his numbers are equal to last year’s full schedule.
“It’s been an incredibly busy summer,” he said. “Usually, we get orders for lunch and then it slows down and then picks up for the night. But it never slacks off — it’s as busy midweek as it is weekends.
In a normal summer, he said he employs 25-30, including several J-1 foreign workers. But this year he has only about 20, “and six to seven of those are my children and grandchildren,” DeCilla said.
“The unemployment benefit – the $600 — is not helping; it is hurting. I don’t know what will happen come Labor Day, as that usually means the end of summer — but who knows if students will be going back to college and who knows if people are still going to keep coming to visit?” he asked.
The labor shortage is also being felt at such venerable local establishments as the Red Parka Steakhouse and Pub in Glen.
“How bad is the shortage of employees? I’ve got my 71-year-old retired policeman husband busing tables,” said Terry O’Brien, co-owner of the Red Parka, a former president of the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association.
“We are open five days a week (Tuesday through Saturday) because we cannot get enough help,” said O’Brien. “I really don’t know what will happen after Labor Day as I have high school kids who might plan on continuing to work, but we’ll see what happens,” she said.
“I have four high school students who are server assistants — hopefully, their parents will let them continue to work,” O’Brien continued.
“We also have shorter hours due to the staff shortage — I have one employee in the kitchen who is going off to college at the end of the week, and I am not sure what will happen.”
She said: “I have done it in the past, but I know I am way too old to go back into the kitchen and doing line duty.”
O’Brien said she has had to be creative in how to staff her positions, and that the pay scale for dishwashers and cooks, for instance, has gone up considerably.
“Dishwashers are getting $15 an hour compared to starting in the $10 range, as we’ve always paid our dishwashers well. And cooks are being paid $15 an hour and up, which is way more than what we paid them before,” said O’Brien.
“I have two guys I could have put on the line, cooking, but because I didn’t have anyone else, I had to have them do the dishwashing.”
Several restaurateurs interviewed, including Rattay; DeCilla; O’Brien; Dave Stone of Horsefeathers and Deacon Street of North Conway; Mike Mallett of the Red Fox Pub & Grille of Jackson; and Stu Dunlop of the Wildcat Inn and Tavern, also of Jackson, said the shortage has been exacerbated by the pandemic and the effects of the federal government’s now-expired CARES Act that served as an unintended enticement for local employees not to go back to work.
But the business owners are heartened by the crews they do have.
Mallett said: “When the ‘close’ order was lifted back in June, I contacted all Red Fox employees and asked for a polling on who could and could not come back to full employment.
“Out of 39 individuals, one person had a medical condition and another could only come back with limited hours,” Mallett said.”Everyone else was 100 percent on board and committed to a full work schedule. This amazing response was the only reason that I’ve been able to operate the restaurant seven days per week.
“With that said, I cannot profess the same level of success with recruiting additional staffing necessary for accommodating the busy summer tourist visitors,” he added. “I have tried advertising, social media, word of mouth and every other means of getting the word out, but hiring new staff has been an extremely difficult proposition.”
Mallett continued: “With the student workforce going back to school, I am very close to needing to close at least two days per week after Labor Day. It’s something I’ve never had to do, but my staff has worked so many hours per week, trying to plug the workforce holes, they are just flat out tired and need a break.
“Another area that I’d like to speak to is how best to effectively find a way to hire the currently unemployed,” Mallett said.
“We have tried unsuccessfully to contact the labor department to see if there are any individuals collecting unemployment but who may be willing to try employment in the hospitality industry. So far, no luck getting through to a living, breathing person.”
Dunlop, owner of the Wildcat Inn & Tavern, took a philosophical approach, noting that although he was at first upset that some employees opted not to work but take the stipend, he overall understands.
“I realized that it was up to me to provide a hospitable working environment that employees would want to come back and work,” said Dunlop, whose business is now well-staffed.
“And for those who continued to take the stipend, which is more than many people had ever made, I had to go, ‘Good for them, good for them.’”
He added, “I do want to say that I believe we are extremely lucky in this valley to be blessed by a loyal work force that loves to work.”
In addition to the Wildcat Inn & Tavern, Dunlop also has ownership in the Kearsarge Inn in North Conway and Glass Graphics of Conway.
“My problem,” he said, “is that we can’t find more people (employees). I definitely need more people at all three businesses.
“We are fortunate to be busy in this valley and to be growing. I don’t think it’s because people have chosen to stay in unemployment — I think it’s because the valley has outgrown its work force, and without the J-1s and some other seasonal workers who might have come here had it not been for the virus, it’s a problem.”
Stone of Horsefeathers and Deacon Street said both establishments due to the staffing problem are offering shorter hours (Horsefeathers serving lunch and dinner daily but only operating for seven hours, and Deacon Street serving dinner 5-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday versus operating daily in past summers).
“We have been busy, but it’s deceiving because with the indoor capacity seating restrictions of tables 6 feet apart, we’re probably at 50 or 60 percent — and even if we could fill the restaurant I don’t think we could find the help to staff it. Nobody (people looking for work) is coming through the door,” said Stone.
“In addition to the stipend, there is also the issue of (workers) having to stay at home and help school their kids if their children are remote learning from home. Then some have parents who are at risk — so it is not all about people just taking the stipend and staying home,” Stone said.
The stipend — which expired July 31 and which the Democratic House is now fighting to extend against a lower amount from the Republican-controlled Senate — is being replaced by an offer from the Trump administration that will give the unemployed in New Hampshire a $300-per-week jobless allowance in addition to their state unemployment benefits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.