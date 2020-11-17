DOVER — An Effingham man was injured in an early-morning crash on the Spaulding Turnpike last Saturday. At approximately 5:34 a.m., troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop A and G barracks responded to a serious motor vehicle crash ojust south of the Exit 7 southbound on-ramp in the city of Dover.
The three vehicles and drivers involved were identified as a 2004 Subaru Impreza driven by Shinta Mambu, 34, of Dover; a 2019 Chevy Silverado driven by Leo Quirk, 64, of Effingham; and a 2008 Cadillac SRX driven by Jared Colbath, 44, of Somersworth.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the Subaru Impreza was traveling southbound, but the driver lost control and collided with the guardrail on the right hand side of the roadway.
Quirk stopped his truck and approached the Subaru to offer assistance.
But Colbath, as he approached the scene in the Cadillac SRX, lost control, colliding with the Subaru and then striking Quirk.
All aspects of the crash remain under investigation by the state police; however, road and weather conditions appear to be contributing factors.
Mambu was transported to Wentworth-Douglas Hospital with minor injuries. Quirk was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with serious injuries to his legs. Colbath was not injured but taken to Wentworth-Douglas Hospital as a precaution.
The road was closed for approximately 3½ hours while troopers investigated the crash
Assisting Troop A were Troop G barracks, Dover police and fire departments, New Hampshire Department of Transportation and National Wrecker.
Anyone with information pertaining to this crash is asked to contact Trooper Geoffrey Miller, NH State Police, Troop A at (603) 223-8490, or via email at geoffrey.miller@dos.nh.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.