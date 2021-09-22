EATON — A proposal to turn a barn located on a sleepy dirt road into a wedding venue was vigorously debated for over four hours at Eaton’s zoning board of adjustment meeting Monday at the Eaton Town Hall. Sitting on the board Monday were Chairman Steve Larson, Vice Chair Carol Mayhofer, Megan Hoffer, Robert Malvesta and alternate Pamela Burns.
Monday’s meeting started just after 7 p.m. and wrapped up about 11:20 p.m. About 30 people attended, and most expressed concerns about the proposal. People wore masks. The board continued the discussion to Thursday at 7 p.m.
The barn owners are asking the ZBA for a special exception to turn the barn into a wedding venue.
Last month, Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius ordered the ZBA to rehear the proposal by the owners of the Inn at Crystal Lake to turn their barn into an event venue.
Robert Barker and Timothy Ostendorf, who own the inn, are a gay couple. They seek to turn an old barn on their 64-acre property into a wedding reception venue. After being denied last year, they sued the zoning board.
They were represented by Jeremy Eggleton of Orr & Reno in Concord, while the town was defended by Diane Gorrow of Soule, Leslie, Kidder, Sayward & Loughman, PLLC in Salem.
Barker and Ostendorf’s home is on Cold Brook Road in Freedom. The home is across the road from the barn, just over the town line in Eaton, where the dirt road is known as Towle Hill Road.
On March 2, 2020, the zoning board denied the innkeepers’ motion for rehearing despite the fact the couple had new noise and traffic studies done to address issues brought up in January.
The zoning board argued that the innkeepers should have addressed the traffic and noise in January and that the board made no errors.
Ignatius disagreed. She held a bench trial March 30 and issued her order July 30. A notice of decision was sent to the parties Aug. 2. She said the zoning board should have reheard the proposal after the couple gathered sound and traffic analysis from a pair of experts.
On Monday, the ZBA reheard the proposal and also heard from a number of residents, who mostly spoke against the plan or submitted letters about it.
At issue were concerns like noise, a steep ditch on the side of the road and a change to the character of the neighborhood by allowing a commercial enterprise to do business there.
Rob Hatch of Freedom, who lives a fraction of a mile from the barn, was among area residents concerned about safety. The road is dark and has a ditch on the side where people get stuck, plus there’s no cell service in the area. Hatch said people leaving a wedding may be intoxicated.
People have gotten into accidents in the ditch, Hatch said. “They come to my house, I’m right there on the corner, blood running down their faces, I don’t want to deal with those people. And I don’t want to deal with the noise.”
Earlier in the meeting, attorney Eggleton seemed to dismiss concerns about the ditch, saying people talk about Cold Brook Road “as if it were some track on the edge of a cliff in Peru,” she said. “It’s not. It’s a rural dirt road in New Hampshire like we all know.”
Traffic expert Steve Pernaw of Concord said at peak, a wedding would bring about 26 cars in an hour and an event might generate about 64 cars.
With or without the wedding barn, the road would have little traffic. Pernaw likened the situation to weather. “If it was 3 degrees last night, I’d say it’s cold,” said Pernaw. “If it’s 9 degrees the next night, I’d still say it’s still cold night. ... Mathematically, when you’re dealing with small numbers, you have big percent increases. But my point is, we’re still dealing with a very low hourly volume.”
Others argued that such an increase would be noticeable, particularly at night.
As for noise, sound engineer Eric Reuter of Reuter Associates in Portsmouth said sound from the barn wouldn’t reach the nearby residences.
However, several people said they heard music from the area of the barn years ago when a previous property owner held a wedding there. A theory was that the topography makes the noise from the barn project in certain directions. “I do get that amphitheater effect. I can clearly stand on my porch while I was grilling a steak and tap my foot to the music that was being played in the barn,” said resident David Lovequist.
But Reuter said that the only “plausible explanation” was that the music was actually played outside the barn.
Chairman Stephen Larson made a successful motion to reconvene the meeting for board deliberations to Thursday at 7 p.m.
To earn the special exception, the applicants must meet the following criteria:
A. A Home Business shall be carried on by residents of the premises. A Home Business may have employees who do not live on the premises.
B. It shall be clearly secondary to the use of the premises for dwelling purposes and will not alter the character of the neighborhood or reduce the value of any surrounding property.
C. It shall result in no external evidence of the enterprise except for a permitted sign and shall not have an adverse effect on the environment or the surrounding properties as a result of noise, odors, smoke, dust, lights, soil, water or air pollution, excessive increases in traffic or in parking requirements, or as a result of other nuisances.
D. It shall have no outdoor display of goods, and no outdoor storage of materials or equipment unless screened from roads and surrounding properties by natural or structural means to such an extent and in such a manner as may be specifically required and approved by the Board of Adjustment.
E. The residence or accessory buildings shall not provide window displays or other characteristics or features normally associated with commercial use.
F. There shall be no change in the exterior appearance of the residence or other structures on the property as a result of the use, unless specifically approved or required by the Board of Adjustment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.