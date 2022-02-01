DENMARK, Maine — A Maine family was displaced after an early morning fire ripped through their home early Monday morning.
A GoFundMe page set up to help the family has already raised over $2,800.
According to Denmark Fire Chief Chris Wentworth, the fire broke out at about 4:26 a.m. at 830 Denmark Road. The double-wide manufactured home was destroyed. No one was injured.
Frigid temperatures ranging from -6 down to -20 made the fire “extremely difficult to fight,” he said.
“That was one of the most challenging fires that we had to fight because of the cold temperatures,” said Wentworth. “It’s not often that we’re out there in that kind of very low temperature.”
Fire departments and emergency services that assisted at the scene were Denmark, Brownfield, Center and East Conway, Hiram, Sebago, Fryeburg, Saco Valley, Sweden, Bridgton and Lovell, and United Ambulance.
The home was owned by Joann and Louis Aubuchont. There are four children, three girls and a boy, as well as Louis’ sister, Danni Marie Aubuchont, living there. The girls range from 8 to 16 years old. The boy is 15.
“Unfortunately, we’ve lost everything except the pajamas we all had on,” said Danni Marie Aubuchont, who believes the fire was caused by mice chewing on wires.
She said most of the family’s two dogs and three cats made it out, but the pet lizard did not.
Wentworth said the cause was undermined but mice was a possibility. He said the fire didn’t appear suspicious. He said the homeowner heard crackling in the ceiling and then shut off the power. Wentworth is “very glad” the smoke detectors were working.
The call for the home fire came in after firefighters had just returned from another call at 3:30 a.m. about a carbon monoxide detector activation, which turned out to be a false alarm.
This was the first structure fire the department has responded to since 2019.
Wentworth said he put the family in touch with Red Cross.
Joann Aubuchont’s sister, Suzanne Mohla of Madison, said on Facebook that donations may be dropped off at Community Market & Deli in Madison.
A GoFundMe page posted by Danni’s coworker, Katie Treamer, said: “Just within the last few hours the entire family has been displaced by a fire. It looks like the house will be totally uninhabitable.”
Danni Aubuchont and Treamer work at Next Steps Community Services while Joann works for Head Start. Louis used to work in home construction.
Apparenty, insurance won’t cover rebuilding costs, only the balance left on the mortgage.
Meanwhile, Wentworth said it’s difficult for the fire department to get enough firefighters to help with weekday fires and anyone who is able is encouraged to join the department. “We always see better turnout when it’s a Saturday afternoon than it is on a weekday during the day,” he said
To donate to Treamer’s GoFundMe account, “Danni and Her Family Need Help,” go to tinyurl.com/2p96mfze.
