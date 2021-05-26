CONWAY — Students at Kennett High next year will be able to help build an electric car from scratch, thanks to a $50,000 grant acquired by Virginia Schrader, director of the MWV Career and Technical Center, this spring.
“It's just incredibly exciting,” Joe Lentini, Conway School Board chair, said at Monday’s meeting, as the board approved the $39,494 purchase of the electronic car from Switch Vehicles Inc. in Sebastopol, Calif.
“Our students can now fly their planes and drive their electric cars, that’s pretty amazing where Career-Tech is going,” said Superintendent Kevin Richard, referring to the STEM Aviation program now completing its first year at Kennett.
Lentini said the board did not put the electronic car out to bid, which it typically does for items over $10,000 because Switch Vehicles Inc. is the “only entity that offers something like this.”
“Switch Vehicles, Inc. is the sole source provider of The Switch Lab,” R. Peter Oliver, co-founder and CEO, wrote in an April 24 letter to the Conway School Board.
“The Switch Lab is a complete electric vehicle program. This vehicle is designed to be assembled and disassembled for multiple classes to utilize. All components have been engineered to work together," he added.
Founded in 2013, Switch Vehicles, Inc., “manufacture a fun, sporty and safe electric vehicle created as a ‘build-it-yourself kit for education. Our all-inclusive program is called The Switch Lab — which challenges students to build a full-size, road-worthy electric vehicle as a classroom project. Used in high schools, colleges and junior high schools across the United States, the program delivers high-quality project-based learning with real world experience and impact.”
Schrader applied for the grant this winter and received good news from the state Department of Education, Bureau of Career and Technical Education, that MWVCTC along with three other Granite State schools — Dover Regional Career and Technical Center, Nashua Technology Center and the Region 14 Applied Technology Center in Peterborough — each received a $50,000 grant to build electronic vehicles.
“In a partnership with The Switch Lab, each CTE center will be able to purchase a reusable kit to build a street-legal electric car,” DOE Commissioner Frank Edelblut said. “The new electric vehicle program includes not only the kit to build the car but an in-depth curriculum allowing students to work as a team, while mastering real-world skills, including electrical engineering, physics and car design.”
He added: “It is very exciting to see our partnership with The Switch Labs come to life and be able to deliver another engaging, career pathway-oriented learning opportunity to students. I know Elon Musk is looking for talented and equipped students to work on the Tesla line of cars. Coming through this program, these students will be ready for real 21st-century workforce challenges.”
Schrader said the program is already creating a buzz on campus.
“It’s very exciting,” she said. “The plan will be to clean out part of the auto shop and set it up in there. I think it’s going to be really neat for our students to learn the ins and outs of an electric vehicle.”
Schrader said MWVCTC will receive the car kit in September, and she envisions multiple career-tech programs being involved in this project.
“I think there are all sorts of opportunities for collaboration,” she told the board via Zoom on Monday. “I can see automatic technology students working with advanced manufacturing students and maybe our CADD (Computer-Aided Drawing and Design) students as well as involving science and math classes from the high school. This is a welcome addition to what we are able to offer students.”
Schrader added: “The future of electric vehicles cannot be denied any longer. It's good to expose our students to this particular industry and Switch Vehicles has made this their mission to introduce students who are in our mechanic programs to the electric vehicles to learn how to not just put one together but also all the electronic.”
The vehicle when complete is street-worthy legal, and the Eagles could sell to the public if they chose.
“We can also disassemble, which has educational value as well,” Schrader said. “We can also sell it but I think the best way to go is to disassemble it and then we can reassemble it every year.”
Schrader said Switch Vehicles, Inc. provides all of the curriculum, an instructor and training all as part of the $50,000 grant.
“This is to expand the horizons of our students and offer them all options and opportunities as they arise in the industry,” said Schrader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.