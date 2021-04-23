CONWAY — When it comes to business, Kennett High students know their stuff.
KHS marketing students recently won a slew of medals from the New Hampshire DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) Conference held virtually in February. Three Eagles — seniors Sam Alkalay, Bryce Hill and Celia Lynn — competed in the national championships remotely on Thursday.
“None of them made it into the finals, but I’m incredibly proud of each of them,” Greg Allain, marketing teacher at KHS and DECA adviser, said Friday. “They were competing with the best of the best from every DECA chapter in this country and Canada, and they held their own.”
“Our DECA Marketing Club competed in its first-ever virtual competition with dozens of high schools from around the state,” MWV Career Technical Director Virginia Schrader told the Conway School Board March 8. “I’m just so impressed that the state DECA was able to pull this all together and that our students were able to participate. We did very, very well.”
Eighteen Eagles participated in DECA this year, up from 12 in 2020. In the New Hampshire Championships, Hill, president of the KHS DECA chapter, who qualified to go to the nationals in Tennessee last year, but which were canceled due to COVID, took first place in the written exam for Retail Merchandising, and also finished second in role-play and garnered second overall in the state in the category.
Alkalay, competing in the Personal Finance Literacy category, was second overall and also second in both the written exam and role play.
Lynn was second overall in the Hotel & Lodging Series category and also second in role play.
By finishing second, Lynn, Hill and Alkalay qualified to compete in the national championship round.
Schrader explained students first took an exam online, which was proctored by herself and Allain.
“DECA’s exams are rigorous, industry-validated, multiple-choice, 100-item exams based on national curriculum standards,” she said.
She added: “Next, we filmed each student as they presented their ‘role play’ solutions that incorporate the performance indicators relevant to the specific role-play or case study. DEC’s role-plays and cases studies are designed to challenge competitors to demonstrate industry-relevant knowledge and skills through performance indicators while also developing important 21st century skills — creativity, collaboration, critical thinking and communications.”
“It was definitely different to do it virtually,” Allain said.
For the nationals, Allain said Alkalay, Hill and Lynn were allowed to take their exams from home and did their role plays in the school store.
“We used their phones to upload the videos to YouTube for the judges to watch and give a score,” Allain explained. “During the state conference, Celia was our tech person. If we hadn’t had her, we’d have been in trouble.”
The Eagles also participated in a statewide online live Quiz Bowl, which, according to Schrader, “was quite challenging to pull off.”
The Quiz Bowl team of Alkalay and Hill along with sophomores Jocelyn Anzaldi and Kaia Chakravadhanula finished second overall in the state.
“They’re really bright kids, they did well to make it to the finals,” said Allain.
Schrader added: “We made it to the final round of Quiz Bowl, which is a really big deal. If anyone knows anything about Quiz Bowl, it’s very, very competitive. It was live, we had students all over the state watching. To see us get to the final round, was nail biting — I was going crazy. It was a very fun afternoon.”
Allan added: “Our team was in another room, and Virginia and I watched it on the big screen TV.
“We were cheering the whole time. It was like watching a football game. All of our students represented our school tremendously and should be proud of the job they did.”
