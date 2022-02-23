CONWAY — With nine games in 12 days, the last thing you’d think the Kennett High ice hockey team wants to do is take another bus ride — but the Eagles do. If that happens, it means Kennett has continued its streak of consecutive playoff appearances. The hometown flock took a major step toward another bus ride on Monday afternoon when the Eagles beat visiting ConVal-Conant 5-1 in the battle for the ninth and final playoff spot in Division III.
“The playoffs unofficially started for us on Monday,” Michael Lane, Eagles’ head coach, said. “We all knew how important this one was.”
The win lifted Kennett to 4-10-2 on the season, while ConVal-Conant slipped to 4-12 and into 10th place.
If the tournament were to begin today, the No. 9 Eagles would make the trek to No. 8 Kearsarge-Plymouth (6-8-2) to battle for the opportunity to meet No. 1 Berlin-Gorham (15-1) in the quarterfinals.
Due to COVID-19 and rescheduling three Saturday games because of snowstorms. Kennett has been forced to play half its season in two weeks. The Eagles fell 3-1 at Sanborn-Epping (8-8) on Feb. 15; lost 4-3 in Laconia to Laconia-Winnisquam-Inter-Lakes (2-11) on Feb. 16; skated to a 3-3 tie at Pembroke-Campbell (9-6-1) on Saturday; fell 4-2 to Hollis-Brookline-Derryfield (12-3) on Sunday; and then topped ConVal-Conant in their third game in three days.
“We’ve been living off subs and pizza on these bus rides,” Lane joked. “This has been a tall task on these kids for sure. This is something I’ve not seen before, nine games in 13 days with a JV game thrown in there, too. I think we’ve had the practices in the last three weeks. Everything has been a game and it’s forced us to make adjustments on the fly.”
Kennett was back on the ice Wednesday night when it hosted rival Kingwood (5-10-1 in Division II) on Senior Night. Colby Olivier, the lone senior for the Eagles, was recognized for his commitment and dedication to the program over the past four years before the start of the game. Results of the game were not known as of press time.
On Monday, Kennett outshot ConVal-Conant 29-13 in the contest, yet the teams were deadlocked at 1-1 after the first period. Sophomore Robbie Murphy put the Eagles on the scoreboard first off a feed from Olivier.
The visiting Griffins struck back late in the period, but KHS put the defensive clamps on its guests after that.
Midway through the second period freshman Patrick Laughland lit the lamp for his first varsity goal with Jack Robinson and Murphy assisting on the goal.
Murphy picked up his third point of the day with six seconds left in the period after Gabe Shaw and Sam Seavey won the puck down low and got it out to the slot where Murphy unleashed a rocket that ripped just under the crossbar and hit the water bottle, making it 3-1.
Kennett extended the lead to 4-1 with a power-play goal by Seavey from Olivier and Murphy. Freshman Spencer Glackin closed out the scoring with his first varsity goal when he got behind the Griffin defense and beat the goalie.
Zach Moore stopped 12 of the 13 shots he faced to pick up the win in net for the Eagles.
Kennett is scheduled to close the book on the regular season on Saturday (6 p.m.) when Belmont-Gilford (12-4) comes to the Ham Arena.
B-G won the first meeting between the two schools 4-0 in Laconia on Feb. 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.