CONWAY — Starting in August, people will be able to get around North Conway Village on rentable Bird e-scooters, after selectmen gave their approval to the idea by a 3-2 vote Tuesday.
Jeremy Lynch, a senior account executive for Bird Rides Inc., gave a presentation to selectmen over video conference at their Tuesday meeting. He described Bird as “micro mobility company” founded in Santa Monica, Calif,. in 2017.
“The scooters are electric; it’s a shared system by which riders can use it for the time that they need,” said Lynch, adding the scooters reduce the need for cars and “helps alleviate traffic and decrease CO2 emissions.”
The scooters have been rented in cities like Manchester and Nashua since spring of last year. Lynch said they could be on the road in North Conway in early August and would be taken off in the fall when cold weather arrives. The contract ends Dec. 31, but Bird would be willing to let the town terminate early if it doesn’t work out.
Scooters are generally ridden in the street, not sidewalks, but the rules are up to officials.
One needs to be at least 18 years old and sign a user agreement before using the scooters. Through an app, riders take a tutorial about how to operate the scooter; it also can include local rules for where to ride and where to park.
Scooters can be programmed to operate in certain areas and not in other areas.
For example, Schouler Park could be excluded as a “no ride’ zone.
The scooters have a top speed of 15 mph and a maximum battery range of 35 miles, but that depends on the weight of the rider.
“You basically take two pushes with your left foot to get the scooter into motion; you will not engage the throttle unless the scooter is in motion,” said Lynch.
The scooters have 200 sensors and can tell if they are moved without being reserved. Lights flash and an alarm sounds. If a tire gets punctured, a gel is released to seal the hole. There is a red tail light and dual front lights.
The cost of a ride is $1 to get on and 39-49 cents per minute. Average rides end up being about $6. Those on state assistance can get 50 percent off. The local fleet manager gets paid a commission on the rides that are given.
As for safety, Lynch said the “incident rate” is one out of 50,000 rides, about the same as for bicycles. Helmets are encouraged but not required. Members can get free helmets on the Bird website.
Town officials will have access to all of Bird’s ride data. The fleet manager and local officials will determine where the scooters can be placed in town in order to make sure they are out of the way but still where people would be inclined to use them.
Lynch said the fleet manager would be relocating the scooters during the day to place them where they might be used. These places are called “nests.” The manager will respond to complaints about nests and requests for more scooters.
The fleet manager will start with about 20 scooters and the maximum fleet size is 75 scooters. Conway would get 20 cents per ride as part of a revenue sharing program. Last year, Bird generated between $1,000-$1,500 per month for Oswego, N.Y., between July 4-Oct. 1.
Asked about insurance by Selectman Carl Thibodeau, Lynch said so long as the rider follows the member agreement, they are covered by Bird’s insurance. If not, the liability falls on the rider.
Selectman John Colbath asked town Planning Director Jamel Torres for his opinion. Torres said he’s ridden a scooter and it’s “really fun” but has never dealt with them in his professional capacity.
Selectman Mary Carey Seavey also said she’s used scooters and “they really are a fun thing,” but she hopes they’re monitored well.
Selectman Steve Porter said there needs to be “more work” on where the scooters would be ridden and parked. He was concerned that scooters might be parked where businesses didn’t want them.
“I would have to vote against doing it until we have some concrete guidelines,” said Porter.
Weathers agreed with Porter but added he would like to hear from communities that have been using Bird. He suggested the vote could be delayed to the next meeting so more information could be gathered.
Resident Amy Snow wondered what would happen if someone gets a ride from a hotel on the strip to go shopping in North Conway Village and finds their scooter had been taken by someone else when they were in a store.
“I’m trying to wrap my head around how this program works and what exactly they’re for,” said Snow.
Lynch replied one can make a scooter reservation 30 minutes in advance. But if one’s scooter was taken, one would simply look at his or her phone app and see if there’s another scooter nearby.
Colbath made the motion to enter into a pilot agreement with Bird Rides Inc. “I’ve no idea if this is going to work or not, but I think it’s worth trying to see,” said Colbath, whose motion passed 3-2 with Porter and Weathers in the minority.
