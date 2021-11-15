CONWAY — Dozens of cars moved through the parking lot at North Conway’s Memorial Hospital on Saturday, as staff and volunteers helped put shots in arms during the hospital’s first ever drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
Memorial Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Will Owen said Monday that 160 people got one of three COVID-19 vaccines, including 62 adults (people aged 12 and older) and 98 childen (getting the lower-dosage Pfizer vaccine for ages 5-11).
Early in the day, a long line of cars stretched up th drive to where the clinic was. Volunteers kept lanes clear for people visiting the hospital for other reasons.
Kris Dascoulias, chief nursing officer at Memorial, said many medical staff volunteered to work the drive-thru clinic. “When I hear about so many challenges across other organizations, we’re really lucky. Our staff just continues to step up,” she said.
Two Memorial pediatricians, Drs. Wenda Saunders and Kathryn Fekete, were on hand to field any questions parents might have about vaccinating their children.
Saunders and Fekete said most parents seemed relieved and excited to finally be able to get their children inoculated against COVID.
“I’m really encouraged by how many people came here today and participated,” Fekete said.
Parent Kathleen Maynard of Jackson was happy the hospital set up the drive-thru clinic. “I had been feeling it would be so hard to get the two of them (her kids Cecelia, 8, and Maelle, 6) in to the pediatrician,” she said. “This is so nice. It’s outdoors and open air, and honestly, pretty painless because the little one was, like, ‘That was it?’”
Both girls said they were glad to get the vaccine because now they can visit their grandparents at Thanksgiving without worrying that they could give them COVID.
All the kids at the vaccination event got stickers as gifts from the hospital.
Dianna Bennington of Center Conway got her twins vaccinated and also got a booster shot herself. She said it was a relief to get her children vaccinated especially as they attend Pine Tree School, where there is currently an outbreak of the virus.
“It’s incredible to have that extra piece of mind knowing they’re finally able to receive the vaccine,” Beninngton said.
A registered nurse who works per diem at Memorial, Bennington said: “I’ve seen firsthand how devastating COVID can be. It’s kind of emotional, like when I first started the series, knowing that vaccines are a way to help us out of this.”
Fekete said if parents want to wait, she wouldn’t judge them but added, “If a child is high risk or has other issues, I would really recommend they get the vaccine for sure.”
“Life is not a zero-risk proposition,” Saunders said. “The benefits of vaccination far outweigh the risks, and what we know for risks is they are are minimal. Children tolerate the vaccine better than adults.”
She said many people were concerned that the vaccine was rushed through by federal authorities. “I think it’s important for people to know that the process was actually not rushed,” she said. “They went through all of Phase One, all of Phase Two, all of Phase Three. The government allowed them to overlap all of those phases, instead of making them do them consecutively. ... As soon as we were in Phase Three trials, the FDA let the companies start setting up production. That’s usually a huge lag.”
Another question Fekete said, was: If my child is turning 12, should I wait? “The answer is no. Just give them the vaccine based on their age. Don’t wait, because you are not fully vaccinated until you are two weeks past your second dose,” she said. If the child turns 12 between the first and second doses, the choice is up to the family.
Saunders added, “And if your child turns 5 next week and you missed this clinic, call your pediatrician, call our vaccine clinic. Don’t wait.”
Memorial plans a follow-up drive-thru clinic for second pediatric doses in three weeks, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. The clinic will focus on second doses for those who received the first dose this week, but people seeking booster doses and first or second shots of a COVID vaccine are also welcome.
The vaccines are also available at the hospital’s clinic at the former Weather Discovery Center in North Conway Village on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., and through regular visits with primary care providers. Appointments are recommended to save time at the clinic, which has been providing about 300 per day for several weeks.
For more info, go to memorialhospitalnh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.