BARTLETT — The Bartlett Historical Society has taken another major leap forward in its quest to renovate and reopen the former St. Joseph Church building in Bartlett.
The goal is to transform this old church into a multifunction Bartlett and regional historical museum plus establish a headquarters for the historical society. In late July, with Bartlett's Bill Duggan as general contractor for the renovation project, work began on replacing the badly deteriorated roof that had been in place since the structure was built in 1890.
That job involved the complete removal of the original roof structure, including the framing, sheathing and shingles, as this 130-year-old roof was literally breaking apart.
In a 2018 architectural assessment, it was determined that the rafters were undersized and collar ties incorrectly placed to support the weight of the roof plus winter snow weight.
Over the years, the roof started to bend the rafters inward and the rafters started to split. The long walls of the building were being pushed outward to the point where there was a bow of several inches along the north- and south-facing walls.
A new truss system is being installed that will serve as the frame for the new roof.
The roof replacement needed to be done carefully to keep the walls and gables of the building from collapsing as the roof structure was removed.
To accomplish this, workers had to first remove structural pieces that tied the roof frame to the building. The cross atop the building and structure holding the cross were removed for safe keeping.
Next, the roof was cut into six sections, each about 10 feet wide. This roof sections were lifted off by crane and placed in the parking lot. With the roof on the ground, workers removed pieces of the framing wood that were salvageable for reuse. The remaining roof components were crushed for disposal.
Looking at cross sections of the roof, workers found there were five layers of asphalt shingles, an original layer of wood shingles and the sheathing board on the rafters. It is estimated there was about 25,000 pounds of weight pressing on the rafters even without added snow weight in the winters.
As each new layer of shingles was added over the years, longer nails were used to the point where the final layer of shingles was attached with 3-inch nails (a standard roofing nail is just over 1 inch).
As a part of the installation of the new trusses, all of the walls and gables of the building were straightened. This brought the building back to a stable and square disposition.
Work on the new roof is continuing, with the project targeted for completion by the end of August.
The historical society is now raising the funds to complete the interior renovations so the building can be reopened as their museum.
The St. Joseph Church building was closed by the Diocese of Manchester in 1999 and sold to the Bartlett School District. The school district had envisioned using it for expanded music and drama programs at the adjacent Josiah Bartlett Elementary School.
But the discovery of asbestos, lead paint and mold in the building stopped those plans in their tracks.
After the diocese performed the final decommissioning ceremony in 2002, the building was put into use as a storage facility by the school. With little maintenance done, it quickly deteriorated to the point where the district proposed its demolition several times, most recently in 2013.
It was at that point that Norman Head, then president of the Bartlett Historical Society, proposed that a study be performed to see how the building could be saved and determine a future use it.
After two years of study, the Bartlett Historical Society offered to sign a long-term lease with the district and become steward of the building while turning it into a museum and cultural center.
A campaign to raise funds for the renovation was started and is still underway, with nearly $250,000 of a $525,000 goal received in donations and grants.
Then in November 2019, the historical society purchased the building from the Bartlett School District for $1. Approvals were received from the Bartlett Planning Board to define the lot on which the building sits. The Bartlett Zoning Board of Adjustments approved a change of use to allow the building to be become a museum.
Also in November 2019, work was completed by Acadia Contractors Inc. of Turner, Maine, to remove the asbestos, lead paint and mold from the building, leaving an environmentally clean structure. This work also revealed the impressive old growth lumber of the building’s hemlock frame.
St. Joseph Church was the first Catholic Church in the Mount Washington Valley. In 2018, it was listed on the State Register of Historic Places and was designated as one of the 2017 Seven to Save buildings by the N.H. Preservation Alliance.
The 2018 architectural survey concluded that while the building needed major renovations, its frame was sound (aside from the roof) and worth investing time, energy and resources to save this historic building for community use.
The next steps in the renovation process will involve replacing the front steps and walkway; installing a handicap-accessible ramp, as well as installing exterior windows to protect the original stained glass windows; and completing interior reconstruction, which includes new electrical and plumbing systems, new insulation and wallboard, and all of the finishing details.
The historical society is actively searching for donations to this project and is open to talking with anyone who is interested in the preservation of historic buildings.
To learn more, go to the Bartlett Historical Society website, bartletthistory.org, or email bartletthistorynh@gmail.com or he historical society president, Phil Franklin, at phil@bartlettHistory.org.
Phil Franklin is the president of the Bartlett Historical Society and main contact for this renovation project.
