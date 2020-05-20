BARTLETT — Traffic has been crawling through the portion of Route 16 in Intervale and Bartlett, where New Hampshire Department of Transportation is repaving the road surface.
But at the speed with which the project is progressing, it ought to be finished fairly quickly.
The DOT website describes several paving projects to happen this year in the Intervale area.
One light paving project runs from about 750 feet west of NH 16 A east to the Bartlett/Conway Town Line, a distance of 2.5 miles.
It is described as "¾” Paver Shim Full Width Overlay (411.3) with Drag Shim (411.51)."
Another NHDOT project goes from .1 miles east of Hart's Location/Bartlett town line east to .4 miles east of Bear Notch Road, a distance of 2.2 miles.
Another runs on Route 302 from .4 mile east of Bear Notch Road east to .03 miles east of Earls Field Road, a distance of 3.3 miles.
The NHDOT proposed to resurface 585 miles of road this year.
