MOUNT WASHINGTON — Conquering obstacles is nothing new for Dana Albrycht, 42, of Simsbury, Conn., nor is helping others in the disabled community.
But even for him, his upcoming quest (on Sunday and Monday) to hike the 22-mile Presidential Range on crutches is a daunting challenge that he hopes will illustrate what those with disabilities can accomplish.
Married and a father of three, he told the Sun earlier this week that he has three goals for the hike: to positively impact the lives of other disabled people; to raise money for programs that serve those with disabilities; and to inspire others to help their fellow man and woman.
Albrycht, who lost his right leg above the knee at a young age, seeks to raise $100,000 on a GoFundMe account called "Crutchwalker: Hiking to Help the Disabled. He’s raised $5,040 so far.
When Albrycht was born, a deformity in his hip socket made his right leg shorter than the other. He also had a club foot.
“I was born basically with my femur attached to my spine,” Albrycht said. “When the doctors realized I really wasn’t going to be able to walk, they amputated. Our pediatrician recommended that I swim. So my parents threw me in the pool at nine months,” he told The Hartford Courant in 2000 ahead of participating as a swimmer at the 2000 Paralympic Games in Sydney. He also swam at the 1996 Atlanta Paralympics.
“High-tech metals and hydraulics are a 21st century joy, but the prosthesis he wore as a kid was like strapping on a two-by-four,” the Courant story reporter, Jeff Jacobs, related.
Albrycht told the Sun he wore his prosthesis for 38 years but had to switch to crutches three years ago when he started to experience pain in his hip.
“I had advanced signs of arthritis," he said, "and no one could stop it. No one could do a hip replacement for me, so it was definitely like having a new disability all over again.
"I had a newborn baby at the time so it was difficult to balance holding a child and using crutches. But I realized I needed to look it as an obstacle to overcome and turn that into my biggest strength.”
A University of Vermont graduate, Albrycht is married to Jessica DeMeo, a senior social services director in Camden, Conn. They have three children: daughter Scottlyn, 13; son Denali, 7; and daughter Acadia, 3.
A former middle school counselor, and occasional motivational speaker, Albrycht is currently a stay-at-home dad who a year ago started a company that creates adaptive products.
Albrycht — who grew up in Canton, Conn., with a passion for sports, especially swimming, having competed in the 1996 and 2000 Paraympics — is driven to aid those in the disabled community.
He said 2020 has been especially challenging to the disability community having lost access to adaptive programs and support system due to the COVID shutdown.
“With so much uncertainty and negativity in the world, I decided this would be the perfect opportunity to do something good," he said.
He said any funds raised will be divided among the following organizations and programs: The Hospital for Special Care Adaptive Sports Program, Children and Teens Living with a Disability Mentorship Program, New England Disabled Sports, and True Adaptive LLC.
As hiking enthusiasts are well aware, the Presidential Traverse is the longest, most difficult alpine ridge hike this side of the Mississippi. It is composed of eight 4,000-foot peaks in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, including the tallest mountain in New England, Mount Washington (6,288 feet).
Albrycht and three friends who are making the hike with him as his support crew plan to hike going northeast to west. He will be accompanied by Michael Norton, Michael Thompson and Brett Attmore.
He said they annually do at least one big hike together, including the Pemigewassett Loop several years and Maine’s Mount Katahdin.
He says all have been training for the challenge.
They plan to start at midnight Sunday night, leaving the trailhead from Route 2 in Gorham and heading up the Valley Way Trail to Mount Madison (5,367 feet). They will then proceed on the traverse to Mount Adams, Mount Jefferson, Mount Clay and Mount Washington..
“We had originally planned to stay at an Appalachian Mountain Club hut but they are closed down due to the pandemic," Albrycht said. "Instead, we will meet my parents Sunday afternoon at the summit of Mount Washington — they will drive up the Auto Road to meet us there — then head down and stay at the Mount Madison Inn in Gorham that night. They will then drive us back up the Auto Road and resuming the hike at 8 a.m. Monday.”
Descending from Mount Washington’s summit, they will next tackle Mount Monroe, Mount Franklin, Mount Eisenhower, Mount Pierce and Mount Jackson.
They plan on hiking 7-8 miles a day, with Albrycht saying he can go “a mile an hour or maybe slightly faster.”
“We’re going that way because we figure I’ll be super sore after the first day and that downward the second day is the way to go,” he said.
His wife had written the Sun t0 pitch the story of Albrycht’s Presidential Traverse attempt, saying, “I am extremely proud of my husband for wanting to help his community and make the world a better place, and the more people who know about his story the bigger the impact he can have.”
For more information, go to gofundme.com/f/crutchwalker-hiking-to-help-the-disabled.
