CONWAY — Mike DiGregorio, a Conway Village Fire Commission member and a Republican candidate for state House District 1 (Conway), was chosen in a 3-1-1 vote by the Conway selectmen on Tuesday.

He was one of six candidates to apply for the open seat and the only one who didn’t present a letter about his reasons for wanting to serve. Selectmen were forced to step in to choose a person after the school board was unable to appoint a member to serve until April after Jessica Whitelaw stepped down.

