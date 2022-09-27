CONWAY — Mike DiGregorio, a Conway Village Fire Commission member and a Republican candidate for state House District 1 (Conway), was chosen in a 3-1-1 vote by the Conway selectmen on Tuesday.
He was one of six candidates to apply for the open seat and the only one who didn’t present a letter about his reasons for wanting to serve. Selectmen were forced to step in to choose a person after the school board was unable to appoint a member to serve until April after Jessica Whitelaw stepped down.
The other five candidates were Steve Angers, Michaela Clement, Jac Cuddy, Linda Burns and Gregory Stanley.
The vote occurred on a motion by Selectman Steve Porter. He, John Colbath and Carl Thibodeau voted for DiGregorio. Mary Carey Seavey was opposed, and David Weathers, chairman, abstained.
Each candidate was given a few minutes to make their case to the selectmen.DiGregorio spoke about his decades of public service and his desire to instill discipline at Kennett High and Middle Schools.
DiGregorio said he could bring leadership to the board from “day one” of taking office.
“A lot of problems we are seeing at the high school are starting to be down at the middle school that nobody is addressing,” he said, adding bathrooms are being closed and that breaks state code.
“They are not using that building the way it’s supposed to be because they can’t deal with the discipline issues.”
After the selectmen chose him, he told a reporter, “I’m all excited.
“I think that I can bring some strong municipal history to the school board,” DiGregprop said.
Prior to the vote, at their Monday meeting, the Conway School Board created a new “Board Vacancies and Unexpired Term Fulfillment” policy “to make sure that we never have to go to the selectmen to appoint someone to fill a seat on our board again,” as Joe Mosca of the Conway School Board put it at Monday’s school board meeting.
The policy comes on the heels of Conway Selectmen being tasked to fill a seat vacated by Jessica Whitelaw on the school board in July. The six sitting school board members were unable to decide on a candidate to fill the remaining six months of the term.
Steve Angers, Linda Burns, Michaela Clement, Jac Cuddy, Mike DiGregorio and Gregory Stanley all submitted their names to selectmen for consideration. Selectmen were scheduled to meet with candidates on Tuesday and make a decision.
Angers and Burns were the lone candidates to attend the school board’s two September meetings on Sept. 12 and this past Monday night.
On Aug. 8, the seat had been awarded to former board chair Joe Lentini. But since the deadline for submitting letters of intent wasn’t until Aug. 12, the vacancy was extended, with interviews taking place again on Aug. 22. Lentini withdrew his name from consideration three hours before that meeting.
On Aug. 22, Mosca made a motion to appoint Angers, while Cassie Capone did the same for Jerry Goodrich, who had submitted his name after running unsuccessfully for a two-year seat in April. The vote was deadlocked at 3-3, with Capone, Randy Davison and Ryan Wallace siding with Goodrich while Michelle Capozzoli, Barbara Lyons and Mosca went for Angers.
The board then split 3-3 on whether to vote by ranked choice, with Capozzoli, Lyons and Mosca in favor and Capone, Davison and Wallace against.
At that point, Angers withdrew his candidacy, thinking the board would then appoint Goodrich, but that did not happen.
Instead, Mosca nominated Clement, which Capozzoli seconded.
With Clement versus Goodrich, it was another stalemate, with Capozzoli, Lyons and Mosca for Clement, and Capone, Davison and Wallace for Goodrich.
RSA 671:33 states that if the school board is unable to fill a vacancy by majority vote, the selectmen shall appoint a member.
The policy committee met earlier this month and crafted policy BBBE, a two-page document — “Board Vacancies and Unexpired Term Fulfillment.” The policy establishes six steps to filling a vacancy on the board.
1) “Any discussion regarding the process of filing a vacant position on the school board shall take place in a duly noticed public meeting. The only possible exception could be a limited discussion regarding a potential candidate wherein that part of the discussion is likely to adversely affect the reputation of a person other than a board member.
2) “Once the school board has confirmed or acknowledged the vacancy, the school board will advertise/post notice of the vacancy on the district website and in another such manner as the school board deems appropriate. Individuals interested in filling the vary shall have 21 days to submit a letter of interest to the school board chair, with a copy to the superintendent of schools. All such letters shall be included in the public meeting minutes for the meeting at which the individual shall be interviewed and/or appointment to be considered.
3) “Interviews of the candidates for vacant positions will take place at the school board meeting following the 21st day after the vacancy has been posted. All interviews will take place in public session.
4) “Appointment of a candidate will take place at the meeting following the one during which the interview occurred. A current school board member shall make a motion to nominate an individual to the position. The motion must receive a second. Vote shall occur by hand in public session.
5) “Should the school board not be able to come to consensus with a majority vote, ranked-choice voting shall be used. Board members will rank all candidates who expressed an interest to fill the vacancy, with a ranking of ‘1’ being given to the candidate who board members believe is the first choice, with a ‘2’ given to the second choice candidate, and so on. All candidates must be ranked and no candidate may be given the same ranking as another one. All ballots will be public documents, and each school board member will write their name on their respective ballot. The superintendent of schools shall tabulate the results, with the information being double-checked by a designee. All ballots will become part of the meeting minutes. The candidate with the lowest score shall then be nominated to the vacant position. A majority vote of the school board will be required to confirm the nomination.
6) “If the school board is unable or unwilling to come to consensus and nominate an individual for the vacancy with a majority vote, the select board shall fill the vacancy.”
“Section 5, I guess I have a concern with that,” board member Randy Davison said. “Did this come from the New Hampshire School Board Association?”
“It did not come from the New Hampshire School Board Association,” Mosca said. “It’s a policy that we wrote.”
Davison doesn’t like ranked choice voting and said it was confusing when the board tried to go that route in the past.
“The last two candidates who resigned during their term, one time I think we went with the low vote and one time we went with the high vote,” he said. “It seems to be fair, but I guess I have a concern as a board member since we are voted on to this board by the citizens of this community. This almost feels like a shell game.”
“We put Section 5 in so that if we couldn’t agree on the one, four, five or eight candidates who apply that we have a method to them all and come up with our candidate,” Mosca replied.
Cassie Capone, who sits on the policy committee with Mosca, explained the rationale behind Section 5.
“In the ranked voting, if somebody gets picked, you still have to have people a 51 percent majority vote to accept that person,” she said. So, if it’s a three to three tie, even if you do the ranked vote, that person doesn’t make it.”
“This is completely based on the Hampshire School Board Association model, obviously, with this language in Section 5 added as a supplement,” Assistant Superintendent Kadie Wilson said.
“I’m just one voice, but I will not be voting for this,” Davison said.
The policy was approved on a 5-1 vote with Davison in the minority.
