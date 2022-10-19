hool Board meeting since being appointed last month by the selectmen, Michael DiGregorio rolled up his sleeves and dove into the board’s new policies, including one that establishes new procedures for filling a vacancy on the board. He’s not quite sure it’s legal.
DiGregorio, who last served on the board from 2005-07, was one of six candidates to apply for the open seat. Selectmen were forced to step in to choose a person after the school board was unable to appoint a member to serve until April after Jessica Whitelaw stepped down.
He was chosen in a 3-1-1 vote by selectmen on Sept. 27.
On Sept. 26, the school board’s policy committee brought forward created a new “Board Vacancies and Unexpired Term Fulfillment” policy “to make sure that we never have to go to the selectmen to appoint someone to fill a seat on our board again,” as Joe Mosca of the Conway School Board put it at that meeting.
DiGregorio voiced several concerns about the policy when it came up for a second reading on Oct. 11. “Why it was created in the first place?” he asked before pointing out a few typos.
The policy establishes six steps to filling a vacancy on the board. DiGregorio took issue with steps 1 and 5.
Step 1 says: “Any discussion regarding the process of filing a vacant position on the school board shall take place in a duly noticed public meeting. The only possible exception could be a limited discussion regarding a potential candidate wherein that part of the discussion is likely to adversely affect the reputation of a person other than a board member.”
Step 5 says: “Should the school board not be able to come to consensus with a majority vote, ranked-choice voting shall be used. Board members will rank all candidates who expressed an interest to fill the vacancy, with a ranking of ‘1’ being given to the candidate who board members believe is the first choice, with a ‘2’ given to the second choice candidate, and so on. All candidates must be ranked and no candidate may be given the same ranking as another one. All ballots will be public documents, and each school board member will write their name on their respective ballot. The superintendent of schools shall tabulate the results, with the information being double-checked by a designee. All ballots will become part of the meeting minutes. The candidate with the lowest score shall then be nominated to the vacant position. A majority vote of the school board will be required to confirm the nomination.”
Regarding Step 1, DiGregorio was concerned about the board going into a non-pubic session.
“The RSA is very specific about when you can go into non-public,” he said. “And when I read this, it almost appears that you’re not interviewing the person in non-public. You’re essentially talking about the person in non-public which I don’t think it follows the spirit of the law (RSA 91-A:3, IIC). So what was the purpose of that particular paragraph?” he asked.
School board chair Michelle Capozzoli said the section came from the New Hampshire School Board Association. “We as elected officials, as you all know, cannot go into non-public and talk about another elected official. You can’t do that,” said DiGregorio. “Everything that we do has to be in public with each other.”
Superintendent Kevin Richard explained that “matters, which if discussed in public would likely affect adversely the reputation of any person other than a member of this board” can be discussed in non-public.
“So that person is not a member of the board. Unless the person requests an open meeting, this exemption shall be extended to include any application for assessments or tests,” he said.
DiGregorio replied, “I guess I’m straight out asking the question, how would you possibly go into non-public and talk about a candidate non-public who ultimately may be a board member?”
“There may be individuals, though, that you may have information that if shared in the public could do damage to that individual,” Richard said. “So, for example, you have a police officer on the board, he’s privy to certain information that others may not have. That would be probably pertinent to the election of that person. Or it could be any other person here and to be sharing it in public, I would be very careful not to do that.”
“I think that’s what you’re for,” DiGregorio followed up.
“That’s where I would say, I think this is a conversation for non-public,” replied Richard.
DiGregorio thought if there was such a matter, it would be brought to the superintendent and he/she would then share details with board members individually.
“See, I wouldn’t do that, that’s not my role,” Richard said. “Then you’re breaking the chain. I could be accused of having a board meeting by doing that.”
Board member Randy Davison agreed. “I think within the rights of the board, what happens like even if we have personnel come forward, we can move that to non-public as a board member, and that’s kind of like how it goes,” Davison said.
“I take it, Mike, that if you go into non-public, the discussion is affecting somebody else besides a board member,” Capozzoli added.
“I got to be honest with you, to me that particular section there is highly illegal,” DiGregorio said.
DiGregorio was OK with the rest of the policy except the portion on ranked choice voting.
“I don’t want to rehash what happened a little while ago, but I did talk directly to the attorneys that I have access to as a (Conway Village Fire) commissioner,” he said. “Their recommendation is that ranked choice isn’t used at all. It’s not part of a legal system here in New Hampshire, and they don’t like it, and it just opens up all sorts of issues.”
He added: “One of the questions that I had is if you are intending to use this, and I probably am going to vote against this because I don’t think it’s necessary at all. The school board has been around for a long time, and to my knowledge, it’s only happened once you ran into this issue.”
Davison also opposes ranked choice voting. “I wasn’t in support of this last time,” he said. “This is not something that came forward from the New Hampshire School Board Association. And from what I found, I couldn’t find another district that uses such. I think that Step 5 should go away.”
Cassie Capone made a motion to send it back to the policy for fine-tuning. Her colleagues agreed, voting unanimously to do so.
