OSSIPEE — Carroll County prosecutors with law school debt may qualify for reimbursement from the county, according to a decisionby the legislative delegation. But it's not a done deal until the county budget is finalized.
During budget talks on Feb. 11, the local delegation of state representatives met with Carroll County Attorney Michaela Andruzzi (D-Wolfeboro).
Andruzzi pitched a policy in which qualifying employees with graduate degrees could qualify for a $1,500 student loan reimbursement. The policy is meant to help the office retain its prosecutors.
Andruzzi told the Sun on Monday that a new attorney may be carrying as much as $200,000 in law school debt. An attorney would have to be with the county attorney’s office for at least 11 months before applying for the $1,500 reimbursement.
Last Thursday, Andruzzi told the legislators: “People aren't staying in prosecution. When I started back in the '90s, people were retiring from prosecution, it was a career. It's not seen as a career anymore.
"When we have a county attorney leave, it costs on average 200 percent of their salary to replace them (a prosecuting attorney)," Andruzzi said, adding, "It takes at least a year for the new person to get up to a full caseload.”
Her office currently has one deputy county attorney, three assistant county attorneys and one domestic violence prosecutor.
Starting pay for a prosecutor in her office is $62,500. She said the deputy county attorney is paid the most, at about $85,000.
The advantage of doing the reimbursement over raising the floor salary is that as a reimbursement, the county doesn't have to pay retirement or taxes on that money.
Commissioners agreed to the student loan reimbursement proposal.
Rep. Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett) and Rep. Tom Buco (D-Conway) supported it and recalled how prior county attorneys experienced lots of turnover.
“The county attorney we have here today has built up this department from scratch into a professional organization that has a reputation for being professional andable to handle the workload that the county generates,” said Buco.
Rep. Karen Umberger (R-Conway) said such a perk should be offered countywide or not at all.
“I am sure other people within the county complex, there are a ton of student loans, so it bothers me to some degree that we would highlight one particular office for this perk not provided to the other people that are working at the county," she said.
Andruzzi said she believes other county employees receive reimbursements for education that benefits the county.
County Human Resources Director Chris Heroux said most if not all county departments have funds allocated within their budgets for education and conferences.
"One department head may determine that reimbursement for graduate-level education is the best way to obtain the most qualified individuals for the county, while another may request funds for professional certifications, or periodic trainings, to keep their staff up-to-date with advances in their fields," said Heroux.
"Education and conferences is one of the most important post-hire employee engagement opportunities for maintaining and retaining an educated and professional workforce," Heroux said.
Ultimately, the delegation voted 12-1 (Umberger in the minority) to approve the county attorney’s main budget of $733,272, including reimbursement money.
Along with Burroughs and Buco, voting in favor were Chairman Lino Avellani (R-Wakefield), Brodie Deshaies (R-Wolfeboro), Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom), John MacDonald (R-Wolfeboro), Chris McAleer (D-Jackson), Bill Marsh (R-Brookfield), Mark McConkey (R-Freedom), Bill Nelson (R-Brookfield), and Steve Woodcock (D-Conway).
The delegation also approved $130,628 for the domestic violence unit at the county attorney's office and $93,347 for the victim witness program.
Two years ago, Andruzzi convinced the delegation to provide a $500 clothing stipend for her and her four prosecutors. She also convinced them to approve a second victim witness coordinator.
The assistant attorneys were funded to receive $2,000 raises. In May 2019, Andruzzi filled a prosecutor position that had been vacant for nearly six months with the hiring of Thomas Palermo.
Even with the delegation’s vote, Andruzzi says the loan reimbursement program isn’t a done deal until the county budget is completed.
“Last year, there were changes all the way to the last vote,” said Andruzzi in a text.
Governmentoversite.com contributed to this report.
