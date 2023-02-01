Conway School Board - Albany tuition contract - Davison with DiGregorio and Wallace

Conway School Board members Randy Davison and Mike DiGregorio discuss the 20-year tuition agreement at Monday meeting while citizen Steve Angers looks on. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)

CONWAY — If Albany wants to end the K-6 tuition agreement with the Conway School District and move on to Madison, “have at it” is the message one Conway School Board member delivered Monday. Others, however, would prefer to broker a new contract if possible.

The Albany School Options Committee recently recommended the town send its K-6 students to Madison Elementary School when the 20-year tuition agreement with Conway expires in two years.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.