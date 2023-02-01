CONWAY — If Albany wants to end the K-6 tuition agreement with the Conway School District and move on to Madison, “have at it” is the message one Conway School Board member delivered Monday. Others, however, would prefer to broker a new contract if possible.
The Albany School Options Committee recently recommended the town send its K-6 students to Madison Elementary School when the 20-year tuition agreement with Conway expires in two years.
The committee — Anne and Chuck Merrow along with Albany School Board members Dan Bianchino and Tim Sorgi — gave its recommendation at the Jan. 10 Albany board meeting. Also attending were Jim Curran, chair of the Madison School Board, and Madison Elementary School Principal Heather Woodward.
“We are going to recommend a memorandum of understanding (with Madison). They’ve given us data, tuition calculation and per-kid costs. We’ve gone through kind of the matrix we have gone through previously with the other schools. I think we’d like to talk with them further and are recommending we go with Madison for K-6,” Chuck Merrow said.
Albany currently sends 43 students to Conway Elementary. As of Monday, total enrollment at the school was 195. Losing the Albany students would see it drop by approximately 22 percent.
If Albany plans to leave, notice has to be given three years before the end of the contract, which would be June 30; otherwise, Albany would be extended for another year.
SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard shared the news of Albany’s intent at Monday’s school board meeting. “You could continue to negotiate, but in the end, if no agreement (is reached), they would leave at the end of June 2026," he told the board.
Richard added: “Tim Sorgi, the chair of Albany (School Board) did come to (two recent Conway) meetings and would like to have conversations with Conway. So it might make sense to reach out and at least have a conversation with those folks. Eaton is the other (town) with an earlier expiration date. I don't get the sense of urgency from Eaton, but Albany, absolutely.”
Randy Davison and Joe Mosca are the Conway School Board’s designees to negotiate with Albany. Mosca said he'd prefer to see one set of negotiations for a K-12 contract rather than separate K-6, 7-8 and 9-12 contracts. But if that were to happen, Albany would have to push back its opt-out date by a year.
Michelle Capozzoli, chair of the Conway board, asked about the conversations they had with Sorgi.
“I haven't heard back from him,” Davison said.
“No comment,” Mosca added.
Albany is looking at $636,600 in tuition costs for its students to attend Conway Elementary for the 2023-24 school year.
Sorgi said based on calculations offered by the Madison School Board, Albany could save about $270,000 per year with them.
But that wasn’t what drove their recommendation, he said.
“If you look at some of the school testing and school data, it’s pretty close. I think in math scores, Madison was below Conway, but science and English language and arts, they were higher than Conway,” Sorgi said.
According to the website SchoolDigger, Conway Elementary was ranked 176 out of 233 N.H. elementary schools in 2022. Madison Elementary was ranked 140. Conway Elementary's average standardized test scores were 28.6 vs. Madison's 41.2.
Conway School Board member Mike DiGregorio said: “Yes, it does cost a fair amount to come here, but the concern that I hear is the education part of it. “I think that really puts us on notice as the people in charge, just to start figuring out how we're going to get these (test) scores up."
Davison took a different angle.
“Conway's sole responsibility is to educate the students of Conway,” he said. “Since I've been on the board, it's a plus and it's a bonus for the surrounding schools to jump on board with what we have to offer here. Our facilities at the high school are none other than excellent. The sending towns have the opportunity to send their children on to the top vocational centers in the area.”
Davison added: “I take exception that they're putting us on notice. We are the receiving town, we're receiving their students and children and educating them. Have at it if they believe they can find a better deal someplace else. They'll have to deal work through paying for tuition or transporting them to other places.”
He said even if they leave, Conway will survive and flourish.
“We have plenty of space for our students in Conway,” he said. “If it comes down to it and we have to look at facilities, we will look at facilities, but we have a good tax base right here in Conway. We’re fortunate enough to have the educators that we do and the programs that we have. Do we have to work on scores? We do have to work on scores. Our primary responsibility is to the students and the children here in Conway.”
Sorgi made a motion Jan. 10 to create an article for the annual school district meeting warrant in March that will read: “To see if the residents of Albany will vote in favor of notifying the Conway School District to terminate the K-6 tuition agreement that expires in June 2026. This would provide the three-year notice as required in the existing tuition agreement with Conway. This article is advisory only and is non-binding.”
Bianchino seconded the motion. The article will be voted on at the annual Albany School Meeting on Tuesday, March 14, in the town hall at 7:30 p.m.
If Albany goes this route, the K-6 student at Conway El will attend Madison Elementary starting in the 2026-27 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.