CONWAY — Randy Davison, the longest-serving member of the Conway School Board, said he was floored to learn the Bartlett School is exploring forming its own SAU.
Davison pulled no punches during Monday’s Conway meeting.
“I was aghast and taken aback with the fact that ... they are going through the exercise of looking into doing their own SAU 9,” Davison said. “This is considering the fact that for a while now we have appointed a Bartlett representative as the chair of the SAU 9 Board.”
The SAU 9 Board is scheduled to meet today at 6 p.m. in the Professional Development Center at the SAU 9 Office. Richard will initially open the meeting until a chairperson is elected.
At its May 3 meeting, Bartlett School Board member Scott Grant said it may be more cost-effective for Bartlett to have its own SAU housed at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School.
The board agreed unanimously to form the committee, which, according to Grant, would “research towns of a similar size with their own SAUs to determine how they work."
Grant said by having their own school administrative unit, “we can focus on education of our students — 300 or under students — that’s K through 12, (plus) there’s probably going to be some pretty large financial savings.”
Davison believes Conway has been a good neighbor in SAU 9, which is made up of boards from Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Hart’s Location and Jackson. Although Conway can use a weighted vote on matters if it chooses, it hasn’t done so in decades.
“I can't imagine another smaller district carrying on the tasks that an SAU 9 and the SAU staff does,” he said. “You know, going down from maintenance to going down to special services."
Davison added: “I thought to myself, that wasn’t the kindest thing (for Bartlett) to do, considering we’ve always placed a representative from a sending town as the chair (of the SAU 9 Board).”
The newly formed Bartlett committee — Superintendent Kevin Richard, Grant and fellow board member Emily Calderwood, JPBES Principal Joe Yahna and residents Robert Chase, Steve Hemple and Kelly Tonkery — is set to meet for the first time May 17 at 3:30 p.m. at the school.
Objectives include: “The committee will review and understand the laws related to School Administrative Units (RSA 194-C). Also, “Evaluate current SAU 9 organization as it relates to the Bartlett School District — strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats" and "Determine whether to establish a Bartlett SAU Planning Committee article for the March 2023 warrant.”
The committee hopes to bring a recommendation to the Bartlett School Board by June 7.
