CONWAY — Local bike shop representatives are understandably bullish about what the North Conway Rec Path will add to local business.
“It’s something we have been lacking. It’s been long awaited, and I think it’s going to be a great plus for the valley,” said Peter Moore, head of the bike shop at Stan and Dan Sports.
His comments were echoed by other local bicycle shop representatives, including Anthony Walker at The Bike Shop, located near the southern end of the North Conway Rec Path at the first roundabout on the North-South Road.
“I think it’s going to get used a lot, especially for people out walking with their kids, people in wheelchairs and parents pushing their baby strollers, along with cyclists, skateboarders and other non-motorized use. I see it as a real plus for the community — it’s been a needed thing for a long time.”
Other cycling shops hailing the path included Terry Love of Bob & Terry’s Ski and Sports and veteran assistant manager Matthew Gillette of Sun and Ski Sports; also of North Conway.
“I think it’s going to be exciting,” said Love, noting, “With any outdoor activity in the valley, whether it be biking, hiking, running or walking, it’s what we do and it will add to what we offer.”
Said Gillette, now in his 33rd year at what is now Sun and Ski, “I think it’s going ot be great and it will provide an area for people who are not up to single track mountain biking to ride … We are trying to expand our rental fleet at the moment, mostly for full suspension bikes which seem to be biggest in demand.”
The question of adding to their rental fleet inventory was asked of all the shops interviewed, because they are now able to get inventory after the past two years of supply chain shipping issues.
“We are getting bikes now, more than we have had in a year and a half,” said Stan & Dan Ski and Sports’ Moore. “We have been getting a lot of hybrids which certainly fall into the category that will be in demand for users of the Rec Path.”
Moore said he would expect that low-speed e-bikes would be popular if allowed on the rec path, as they are very popular with older riders, but MWV Trails Association President Chris Meier said when asked that it has yet to be determined if those bikes would be allowed on the path because it may be a violation of a contingent of their grant not to allow any mechanized access — so stay tuned.
Conway Town Planning Director Jamel Torres said he feels it will be a positive addition, noting, “As a planner it provides a great safe link between Cranmore and the southern part of North Conway and frankly it will make the area a bit more attractive for families and cyclists who do not feel safe riding on the roads.”
In Fryeburg, Town Manager Katie Haley lauded the Mountain Division Trail, 4 miles of which were built and paved alongside the tracks in Fryeburg in 2011 and 2012.
“The rail trail is a great asset to the town,” said Haley, adding, “Having connectivity to other towns would really help that as expansion plans are considered.”
Dave Kinsman, president of the Mountain Division Alliance, says that the Bicycle Coalition of Maine determined through a trail counter that the Fryeburg trail gets used by more than 100 people a day.
“Looking ahead, it looks like we will in the next few years be able to connect the 31 miles along the rail corridor between Standish and Fryeburg as the Maine DOT advisory committee recently voted to take the rails out for that section for a paved recreation path,” said Kinsman on Tuesday, noting three different projects are underway to connect the entire 53-mile route to Portland, 10 miles of which currently paved, including Fryeburg’s four miles.
For more, go to mountaindivisionalliance.org.
