planning board cranmore Glenn Harmon

Glenn Harmon, vice president of operations at Cranmore Mountain Resort (foreground), is seen going before the Conway Planning Board on Sept. 22. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Conway Planning Board at its Sept. 22 meeting unanimously OK'd a plan by Cranmore Mountain Resort to erect a temporary tent for use this winter while work continues on the new Fairbank Lodge.

The board ruled that full-site plan review was not applicable as it did not constitute a  significant change to the site.

