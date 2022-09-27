CONWAY — The Conway Planning Board at its Sept. 22 meeting unanimously OK'd a plan by Cranmore Mountain Resort to erect a temporary tent for use this winter while work continues on the new Fairbank Lodge.
The board ruled that full-site plan review was not applicable as it did not constitute a significant change to the site.
Cranmore officials had hoped to use the first floor of the new lodge for this winter but Glenn Harmon, vice president of operations, told the planning board a delay in the delivery of the lodge's electrical switch gear forced them to seek other options to serve guests.
He explained that the switch gear controls all the electrical components in the building. It is not expected to arrive until February.
They requested the OK for a temporary structured tent along with a portable bathroom trailer.
Voting in favor were chair Ben Colbath, vice chair Ailie Byers, selectmen's representative Steve Porter, Eliza Grant, Bill Barbin, Erik Corbett and Mark Hounsell.
Harmon in a letter to the board said to bridge a season without base lodge facilities, the resort will introduce a basecamp concept for guests, bringing in temporary facilities that include heated portable restrooms, portable seasonal locker space and a temporary 3,000-square-foot cafeteria structure off Zip’s Deck.
The lower section of Zip’s Pub will be reconfigured to a quick-service area.
The upper level of Zip’s Pub will operate as normal, offering a full bar and après entertainment on weekends and holiday periods.
The temporary structure, located in front of Zip’s, will feature a comfort food-styled menu that includes house-smoked barbecue pork, brisket, chicken and sausage, along with Cranmore staples like mac and cheese and chili.
Fairbank Lodge will be the resort’s new base lodge and condominiums at the base of the mountain.
The expansive lodge will feature 30,000 square feet of new day lodge space, along with 15 two-story lofted private residences on its upper levels. Day services include a new food pavilion, slopeside bar, day and season-long lockers, restrooms, a cafe and retail shop.
The base lodge is slated to open for winter 2023–24.
“It’s exciting to watch the daily progress of the construction of Cranmore’s new era — I know guests will be in awe when it’s completed,” said Cranmore President and General Manager Ben Wilcox the day after the planning board approval.
“In the meantime, for this winter, we want to make sure guests are comfortable, and to ensure they will have a seamless ski and ride experience on the mountain," he said.
Additionally, the Alpine Cafe and Bar at the resort’s new Artist Falls Lodge will be open Friday to Sunday throughout the season, and daily during holiday and vacation periods.
The restaurant, which serves favorites like tavern-style pizza and features a full-service bar with craft cocktails, will have expanded hours on Friday, Saturday and holiday periods. This will provide an added amenity for overnight guests, along with day guests looking for an on-mountain dining option.
The Summit Meister Hut will continue to operate this winter, offering popular local craft beer and quick-service food options.
Cranmore Mountain Resort has 56 trails and glades. Cranmore features activities such as a Snow Tubing Park, a year-round Mountain Adventure Park, lift-serviced downhill Mountain Bike Park, and many seasonal events. Cranmore Mountain Resort is part of the Fairbank Group portfolio.
Cranmore is currently engaged in a $60 million base area redevelopment plan that will morph the resort into a progressive, four-season destination while introducing a second home community.
According to a statement released Sept. 19 by the Kearsarge Brook Condominiums at Cranmore sales team, “with steel work now complete, we’re starting to see the building really come to life and take shape. Next comes framing and roofing.”
The press release had a link to a video overview given by Jay Guilmette from Atlantic Construction Group, the general contractor, who noted, “As you can see, the last beams going in for the Fairbank Lodge project. Most of our heavy lifting at this point is finished, with the exception of some miscellaneous structural steel.
“Over the next few weeks," he added, "we’ll be installing some of the flat work on the first second and third decks, along with fireproofing and some other subcontractors we’ll be rolling in late in the month. We’re on schedule, we’re on pace. That’ll be a fabulous lodge when it’s finished.”
