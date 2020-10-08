CONWAY — Due to shortages of purveyors and materials, COVID-19 has forced farmers to get creative to survive, but the flip side it is opening up a whole new crop of new customers.
Brian Herbert of Double Rainbow Farm in Conway recently spoke to the Sun about difficulties farmers are experiencing in the year of COVID.
Hebert, 48, who grows produce, microgreens and edible flowers, had been working as a school bus driver and doing maintenance/groundskeeping for Kennett Middle School but switched to farming in March.
“I took the plunge and spent quite a bit of money to build this greenhouse,” said Hebert. “I quit my job and two weeks later, coronavirus shut everything down.”
Hebert lost several hotel and restaurant customers that had no market for his produce as they were either shut down or doing takeout, which doesn’t go with his speciality, microgreens, which are generally served with high-end meals.
Hebert said the next challenge is that farmers markets, which have to be outdoors because of COVID-19, will lose customers when the weather turns cold.
Previously, during the cold months, the Tamworth Farmers Market moved inside the Town House, but this year that’s not available. In the spring, the market was in the Town House parking lot. Then it moved to the parking lot of the K.A. Brett School.
“This year, it appears we will have to endure the entire winter outdoors,” said Hebert.
Tamworth Farmers Market organizer Bob Streeter said market organizers feel it is safer to stay outdoors.
Streeter is a dairy farmer who also does maple syrup and honey at his Red Gables Farm. He sells yogurt, kiefer, butter milk and garlic.
“We are in a pandemic,” said Streeter. “We want a safe and cautious way for farmers and customers to come together.”
Streeter said K.A. Brett doesn’t want any “non-essential” people coming inside the school. He said starting in November, the hours of the Saturday market in the school parking lot will be reduced two hours from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. to 10 a.m.-noon.
“We will see how that goes,” said Streeter. “I think it will be fine.”
The market will be held most every weekend from November to December (aside from after Thanksgiving and Christmas). Streeter said they might be able to keep it through March. Some weeks, the market might take place on a Sunday.
“It’s going to be a work in progress,” said Streeter, adding they will have to see what vendors think and how the weather goes.
Streeter suggested to Hebert that he take orders online ahead of the market so he would know how much product to bring.
Hebert said all sorts of shortages have hurt the farmers. For instance, Streeter had to work extra hard this year to get mason jars.
“Not only do you have to sell the stuff, but you have to have the product in packaging,” said Hebert.
Streeter agreed, saying a few weeks ago he noticed that mason jars were getting hard to find because many people have become involved in growing their own food and canning it during the pandemic. He said mason jar manufacturers might be backed up until next March.
“Mason jars are the new toilet paper,” said Streeter. “Mason jars are nowhere to be found in the stores.”
He said some customers brought him mason jars, and that will last him with a few weeks. He said the other issue is lids. He also was able to find a few cases in Pennsylvania.
“There are all sorts of problems in supply chains because of the virus,” said Streeter. “It is affecting farmers.”
Hebert noted that he buys seeds 25 pounds at a time and he couldn’t find the right mixes. He had to “search long and hard” for sunflower seeds, and it took him months to get seeds.
He had the same issue with a special soil called Pro-Mix. He said before the pandemic, it was readily available. It became scarce because it’s made from a moss in Canada and the pandemic closed the border.
“All the shipments were stopped or delayed,” said Hebert, adding other types of soils weren’t as good. “My crops suffered from the lack of the soil.”
But the news isn’t all bad.
Streeter said the pandemic has caused a “renewed interest in local foods.” He said someone at Clark’s Grain Store in Ossipee told him they normally sell 500 or 600 baby chicks in the spring, and this past spring they sold 3,000.
Hebert said that several people told him they are from the city and have come to the valley because they know someone with land and they are trying to wait out the pandemic.
“They are searching for the best local foods, and luckily they have found our farmer’s markets,” said Hebert.
Streeter says it appears there’s a “whole new customer base” at the 14-year-old Tamworth Farmer’s Market this past summer.
“Lot’s of people I’ve never seen before,” he commented.
As hard as COVID-19 has made things for farmers, the larger crisis is in demographics and economics, said Streeter. Right now, land is too expensive to start a farm, and those who are in agriculture already in their 60s or 70s, said Streeter, 61.
Asked about this, Olivia Saunders of the Carroll County branch of the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension Service said New England has some of the highest land prices in the U.S. and that land access is a big issue for new farmers, especially those who do not come from a farming family.
“There’s not a big wave of young people coming along, and when they do come along, they are coming into a place that’s got expensive land thanks to being so close to big cities,” said Streeter. “That’s the real big threat to local farms. I think the pandemic is minor compared to that.”
