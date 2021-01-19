BARTLETT — Despite going to entirely remote education on Jan. 9, the number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to rise at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School. Since last weekend, seven more cases of the coronavirus, including three on Monday.
Josiah Bartlett is the lone school in SAU 9 to go fully remote due to the pandemic.
School officials had hoped to return to face-to-face instruction next Tuesday, but that could be in doubt.
“It’s hard to say if that will happen,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said by phone on Tuesday. “If we can go a full week without another case, we’ll see.”
JBES has an enrollment of 177 students. Of those, 22 have been doing distance learning from the beginning of the school year.
Richard said the entire school is currently undergoing “a thorough deep cleaning” in preparation for a return at some point in the future.
According to the SAU 9 Active COVID-19 Dashboard on its website (sau9.org), there are currently 11 active cases at the preschool-through-eighth-grade campus.
“We’re still trying to figure out if a large number of Bartlett cases are connected in some way,” Richard said.
Richard said all co-curricular activities remain postponed for now.
The Bartlett school reported its first case Dec. 3, after which about 20 students and a Bartlett school bus driver had to quarantine for two weeks.
With regard to the coronavirus, SAU 9 does not disclose whether diagnosed persons are students or staff.
Richard praised JBES staff for springing into action to prep for remote learning, something the entire SAU 9 had to do last year from March 13 to the end of the 2019-20 school year. Families were assigned designated times on Jan. 11 to pick up their child’s (computer/tablet Chromebooks), any other learning materials.
With the remote process, “students will receive emails and/or phone contact from teachers about daily plans,” Richard said. “Students and staff members who were in close contact with the positive cases have been or will be contacted by phone about self-quarantine and additional recommended steps. Those who did not receive a phone call, your child has not been identified as a close contact.”
Richard said the district uses a 48-hour window in contact tracing individuals with whom a positive person may have come in contact over two days at the schools.
Richard said should a child or staffer develop symptoms of COVID-19, they should contact their medical provider.
Also if a positive case is identified, families and staff have been asked to notify the school nurse.
According to the state Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 Schools Dashboard, as of Tuesday, there have been 672.3 cases per 100,000 over the past 14 days with 1.6 new hospitalizations per 100,000 over that period.
The seven-day total test positivity rate was at 6.8 percent (down from 8.3 percent on Jan. 12).
There are 39 total cases statewide (up from 33 on Jan. 12). There have been 1,627 people who have recovered (up from 1,563 as of Jan. 12). There are currently two cluster cases (down from four). A coronavirus cluster occurs when there is a concentration of infections in the same area at the same time.
