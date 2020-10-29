CONWAY — The Conway School District announced its third positive test for COVID-19 in the last 22 days, as a new case of the virus was reported at John H. Fuller Elementary School in North Conway on Thursday.
Superintendent Kevin Richard alerted all families and staff within SAU 9 of the positive case via email and on the SAU website late Thursday morning.
“We’ll quarantine that cohort — 10 students and three adults,” Richard said by phone.
Richard told the Sun he could not disclose whether the diagnosed person was a student or staff member. He said it’s unknown how the person contracted the virus.
The first case, at Kennett High School, was announced Oct. 8. As a result, about 10 students and staff had to quarantine for two weeks. No one else tested positive for the virus and have returned to daily school activities.
The second case, at Conway Elementary School, was announced on Oct. 20. A classroom and teaching staff are currently under quarantine until Tuesday, Nov. 3.
“The good news, if there is any good news,” said Richard, “at this point in time, it doesn’t appear any of the clusters are connected. They all appear to be singular cases.”
He added: “This shows the cohorts and contact tracing are equally important if we want to keep our schools open. COVID-19 is an inconvenience in so many parts of our lives but we all need to continue to do our due diligence.”
His email to families and staff read:
“We were informed today of a confirmed case of COVID-19 at Conway Elementary School. We are actively working with and following guidelines from the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).
“NH DHHS has requested we provide contact information for anyone who has been identified as having had close contact (within 6 feet for longer than 10 minutes) with the infected person. Those individuals or their parents/guardians will be instructed to self-quarantine. They will be directed to get tested and keep themselves or their children quarantined until 14 days following their last possible exposure. A guide for self-quarantine can be found here (https://www.dhhs.nh.gov/dphs/cdcs/covid19/documents/self-quarantine-covid.pdf).
“If you or your child are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as a fever, chills, respiratory illness, aches or change in taste and smell, please stay home and away from others and get a COVID-19 PCR test. You may choose to seek out testing from your healthcare provider or at one of the testing sites located throughout the state (tinyurl.com/y5bnur3d). If you choose either of these options, you should bring this letter with you to the testing site.
“Please note that if you or your child are currently quarantined, you must complete quarantine, even if your test is negative. This is because the maximum amount of time from being exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19 and testing positive is 14 days. Therefore, even if your child tests negative today, they would need to quarantine until they reach the 14th day following exposure.
“In the event that your child has to quarantine, they will be able to access their education remotely.”
While there has been an uptick in COVID-19 cases statewide, face-to-face learning will continue to take place in the Conway School District. Richard meets every Tuesday with his administrators along with Dr. Rich Laracy from the Saco River Medical Group and Dr. from Memorial Hospital to review where the district stand. The state has not set a figure on when a school should close.
“There's no absolute number right now,” Richard said. “And I know people would like to have that. But it's kind of arbitrary to say it's 2 percent or 3 percent of the population. I would say if it's over 5 percent, we're closing down for a period of time.”
SAU 9, which includes all five Conway schools (Kennett High, Kennett Middle, John H. Fuller, Conway Elementary and Pine Tree Elementary in Center Conway) along with Jackson Grammar School and Josiah Bartlett Elementary School in Bartlett voted in August to offer face-to-face learning along with the option of distance learning for those not comfortable with a return to in-school learning.
About a quarter of the elementary school students choose distance learning, which allows students to access their education from a location with an adequate internet connection. Learning is primarily independent and is supported at home through digital interactions with SAU 9 educators.
According to the SAU 9 School Re-entry Plan booklet, “participation in distance learning would require a commitment through December for K-8 /end of the first semester for KHS students. Students who elect a face-to-face model and have to be out of school for a COVID-19-related reason would have access to remote instruction that is separate from this distance learning model.”
“There are no absolutes,” Richard said of the requirement to stay locked into one educational path or the other. “There were different metrics in July and August than they are now. If any student or family feels different now (about the educational option they selected prior to the start of school), we try to accommodate as many as we can whether a parent wants their child to return to face-to-face or distance learning.”
Richard shared an example. “If we already have 26 sixth-graders with one teacher distance learning it might be difficult (to add another student without exploring adding an additional teacher.”
Richard said parents will be contacted as the calendar gets closer to January on what path they want for their child to open the 2021 school year.
“We’re trying to keep out in front of this as much as we can, and so far I think we have,” he said.
According to the COVID-19 Schools Dashboard website, as of Thursday, there were 84 active cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire colleges and K-12 schools, including 18 cases at the University of New Hampshire; nine at Plymouth State University; four at Rivier College; three at Keene State College and the UNH School of Law; and one each at Colby Sawyer College, Dartmouth College, Franklin Pierce University, and Lake Region Community College.
According to the state Department of Health and Human Services, as of Wednesday, there have been 10,641 conformed coronavirus cases in the Granite State along with 478 deaths.
“The entire school community has worked very hard to bring our students back to our facilities safely,” the letter to families from Richard states.
“Many sacrifices have been made by students, parents and staff members to keep our schools up and running. It should also be acknowledged that there are many other schools in New Hampshire and across the country that are still in full remote or hybrid scenarios currently. There is a need for continued vigilance toward following established guidelines and procedures so that we can continue to provide face to face learning.
“As we approach the holiday travel season, it is important to stress that non-essential travel outside of New England continues to be highly discouraged by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.”
