OSSIPEE — The man accused of causing a fatal accident by driving drunk into the Conway Public Library and killing his passenger remains free on bail after his court hearing, which had been scheduled for Thursday, got postponed.
Harold Hill Jr., 31, has been charged with negligent homicide and aggravated driving while intoxicated with serious injury in connection with the March 31 crash. His passenger, Brooke Barron, 21, of Conway died April 1 as a result of head injuries she sustained in the crash.
Bail paperwork said Hill lives in Harrison, Maine. However, paperwork filed Wednesday gave a Conway address for him.
Hill was due to be arraigned Thursday at 9 a.m. in Carroll County Superior Court. But his attorney, Joseph Welsh of Samdperil & Welsh PLLC of Exeter, filed an appearance form Wednesday and asked for a continuance.
The overview of the firm on Lawyers.com says, “The lawyers at Samdperil & Welsh aggressively defend adults and juveniles accused of crimes, and professionally represent persons and businesses in personal injury litigation, and domestic and family law matters.”
Welsh told the court he was unable to appear for the arraignment due to a rescheduled judicial mediation in Rockingham Superior Court. He added that he needed “additional time to meet with defendant, receive discovery and obtain documentation relevant to a preventative detention bail hearing.”
Preventative detention refers to someone being held without bail.
Welsh also noted he would be on a family vacation during the week of April 25 and asked for a delay until the following week.
The court granted Welsh’s request and rescheduled Hill’s arraignment to May 3 at 1 p.m. in Carroll County Superior Court.
Meanwhile, the New Hampshire Liquor Commission has scheduled a hearing today at 1 p.m. concerning the liquor license status for the O Club Bar and Grill in North Conway, which is where Hill allegedly went drinking just prior to the crash.
O Club is represented by Jared Bedrick of Champions Law in Portsmouth.
“Jared Bedrick is a lifelong New Hampshire resident dedicated to representing those accused of crimes, injured by some culpable party, or suffering some injustice or assault on liberty or equality at the hands of the government,” states championslaw.com. “Jared is an active member of the legal community. He currently sits on the board of governors for the New Hampshire Association for Justice.”
Meanwhile, Barron’s family has retained Rebecca Robertson, an attorney in the Boston offices of Morgan & Morgan, which bills itself as the largest injury firm in the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.