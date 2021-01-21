OSSIPEE — Longtime Mountain View Community Administrator Howie Chandler announced his resignation Wednesday on his daily email blast Wednesday.
He is leaving to take a similar position in Franklin. His last day will be Feb. 17.
Chandler has been the face of the county nursing home since August of 2012, when he took over from Sandi McKenzie, who resigned for health reasons.
Chandler, of Laconia, started on a "temporary interim" basis and became the permanent director Nov. 1 of that year. Prior to coming to Mountain View, Chandler worked at retirement and assisted living facilities Taylor Community in Laconia and Meredith Bay Colony Club in Meredith.
On his email blast, he said: "It has been my privilege to serve as Mountain View Community’s administrator these past eight-plus years, and I am proud to say that over that time we have built a wonderfully high-performing Leadership Team that is fully capable of continuing the challenging work needed to provide the highest level of care possible for our residents."
Chandler said will be taking on a new role as executive director of Peabody Home in Franklin, a senior living facility.
Chandler said Peabody reached out to him for advice when their current executive director Meg Miller was looking to retire.
"It feels like the right thing at the right time," he said. "Not to be confused with an easy thing."
Chandler noted that Peabody is in the midst of a $28 million construction project, "and they are in need of a little extra help to move that along," said Chandler. "I have a lot of marketing and development experience, so that lines up kind of nice."
Peabody is a non-profit that is about 100 years old. Right now, it has 40 residents but the facility is being expanded to hold a little over 100, which would make it about the same size as Mountain View.
On behalf of Mountain View, Chandler has been a very transparent communicator. On a daily basis, he has provided email and Facebook update about how Mountain View is doing in the pandemic. His resignation announcement came in update No. 189 issued Wednesday, in which he noted that test results from Tuesday continue to show Mountain View staff is COVID-19 free.
"Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have had a total of nine staff and four residents who have tested positive for COVID-19," said Chandler. "Sadly, we have had one death."
Members of the county legislative delegation responded with sadness upon learning of Chandler's upcoming departure.
"These are going to be giant shoes to fill," said state Rep. Tom Buco (D-Conway). "He has always done a fabulous job over there."
Buco said that Chandler could be counted on for clear and accurate information about budget items and also being approachable. He added that under Chandler's leadership, Mountain View consistently earned high marks during state and federal inspections.
In the first quarter of 2019, Mountain View Community was again recognized as a Five-Star Rated Nursing Home by the federal Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. This rating put Mountain View in the top 10 percent of all U.S. nursing homes.
State Rep. Karen Umberger (R-Conway) said Chandler, who she described as "open and honest," has done a "really good job. Good for Franklin, bad for us."
Rep. Steve Woodcock (D-Conway) called Chandler "highly empathetic and accommodating for guests, visitors, those of us in county government and his staff.
"Howie's honesty, steady leadership, financial acumen and ability to navigate through the COVID crisis will be hard to replicate," he said.
According to state Rep. Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom), Chandler will be "greatly missed. He did a wonderful job, and it was a pleasure to work with him."
State Rep. Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett) agreed, saying: "The nursing home will be hard-pressed to find someone who is as competent as Howie. He is knowledgeable, compassionate and skilled at what he does. And the nursing home is light-years ahead of many other health-care institutions in terms of things like telehealth due to his leadership."
Chandler said that before he departs, "virtually all" of the residents and most of the staff will be getting their second vaccination, scheduled for Jan. 27. He also said he leaves the nursing home in the "best possible hands."
The leadership team consists of Paula Coates, director of finance; Susan Dodier, RN, director of nursing; Susan Pelletier, director of therapeutic recreation; Christopher Delisle, director of dining services; Robert Murray, director of environmental services; Jennifer Breton, director of health information management; Patricia Cain, RN, assistant director of nursing; Susan Gelinas, director of admissions/social services; Leslie Heaton, director of human resources; and Marci Hendrick, director of rehabilitation.
On Mountain View's Facebook page, several people wished Chandler well.
"Good luck in your future," said Jeannette Lagarde. "We are here for you like you were there for us. You will never be forgotten."
Commissioners are responsible for hiring Chandler's replacement. The position has not been posted yet. The commissioners are expected to discuss how to proceed at their meeting on Jan. 27.
County HR diector Chris Heroux said, "We will go through the normal hiring process. The opening will be posted shortly. The candidates will be vetted through multiple interview panels with the Board of Commissioners making the final selection."
"I have great admiration for Howie," said Commissioner's chair Terry McCarthy (R-Conway). "We will miss him greatly as a co-worker, trusted employee, and friend."
