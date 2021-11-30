OSSIPEE — In an emotionally charged meeting, members of Mountain View Nursing Home’s staff recently objected to the county Commissioners’ plans to use nearly a third of its American Rescue Plan Act funds on rehabilitating the old nursing home and a relatively small amount on stipends for employees who suffered from the pandemic.
The Carroll County Board of Commissioners — Matthew Plache (R-Wolfeboro), Kimberly Tessari (R-Ossipee) and chair Terry McCarthy (R-Conway) — held a public hearing regarding proposed uses for $9.5 million worth of ARPA funding Nov. 18.
The commissioners plan to revisit the topic of ARPA funds at their meeting this Thursday.
The prior meeting was held at the Carroll County Annex, 10 County Farm Road, Ossipee, and was filmed by Wolfeboro Community Television.
Signed into law by President Joe Biden in March, the $1.9 trillion rescue plan is meant to help communities and businesses get past the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout.
The proposed projects include renovations to the county annex, $2,811,000; water system, $2.5 million; ventilation system upgrades, $2.5 million; non-profit agencies, $500,000; COVID-related premium pay for staff, $500,000; cybersecurity upgrades, $250,000; new staff (two Carroll County attorney paralegals for two years), $250,000; water and sewer power generators, $124,000; Broadband Communications District, $30,000; upgrade county website, $25,000; and computer server replacement, $10,000.
The Annex, which is the old county nursing home that’s been largely underused for a decade, could prove useful for such purposes as office space, a vaccination area, classroom space, bulk storage, emergency quarters for staff and victims of domestic violence or displaced by disaster like a fire.
Several members of the nursing staff spoke, but only a couple of them gave their names or full names.
Patti Cain, director of nursing, said staff and residents have struggled under the pandemic. She seemed astonished about how much money was going to the building.
“I can’t even put into words, when I saw that you want to support $500,000 to staff and $2 million into this building,” said Cain, adding she would like to see $2.8 million to the staff and $500,000 to the building. “It needs to be more proportionate,” she said.
She said in Belknap County, 20 nursing home residents are being relocated because Belknap doesn’t have the staff to care for them.
Mountain View, Community, like other long-term facilities, has been short-staffed during a nationwide nurse shortage.
“We do not want that to happen,” said Cain about shipping residents out of Carroll County. “And trust me, my mother had Alzheimer’s, and if I had a loved one that needed to be in a nursing home, I would want her to be at Mountain View because you’re not going to get any better (care) than you get here.”
The remarks were met with applause from the audience.
Cain added that the proposal didn’t seem to reward the nurses enough.
A few women described how pandemic restrictions have broken the hearts of residents and staff alike.
A nursing home staff worker who identified herself as Nicki said nurses have to “gown up,” wear masks and goggles and often see residents’ family members crying outside their loved ones’ windows.
A woman named Cindy agreed that the pandemic has been difficult to manage emotionally.
“Watching our residents on the inside that don’t have that ability to touch their family members outside, it’s not only heartbreaking for them, but it’s heartbreaking for us. We cry with the residents sometimes because they’re so crushed that they can’t have their loved ones,” she said.
Nurse Sue Dodier also added that nurses must wash their hands until they crack and bleed. “If you haven’t walked in our shoes, I truly don’t believe that you can ever know what a nightmare this is for us,” said Dodier.
One woman who said she worked at the nursing home for 16 years said she makes $437 per week and can barely feed her kids.
County Commissioner Kimberly Tessari stressed repeatedly that giving county employees meaningful premium pay is a high priority for the commissioners, but they had to make sure the disbursements met the criteria because any ARPA money that doesn’t would have to be paid back.
“We wanted to get the message out about projects we were planning in the hopes that we would get this feedback,” she said.
Tessari later added she has two children in a day-care program that was closed. “We did look into a (child) day care because we felt like it was appropriate for this area,” she said, “but between the space that they needed and the staffing concerns, we were told that it wouldn’t be feasible.”
Tessari said ARPA funds need to spent by the end of 2026.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.