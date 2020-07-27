OSSIPEE — Carroll County Jail Superintendent Jason Henry is stepping down from his post at the end of next month and taking a job at a bigger facility in the southern part of the state, he told commissioners last week.
Henry has been superintendent since December 2014 and served as interim superintendent for six months before that. His last day at the jail will be Aug. 31.
"I will still be able to help the county and new superintendent after I depart," Henry told county commissioners at their July 22 meeting. "I will be working in the state in the capacity as a superintendent at Rockingham County. I wish Carroll County continued success and hope to stay in touch in the future."
County Commissioner Amanda Bevard (R-Wolfeboro) told the Sun Monday that commissioners are advertising for the job. Deputy Superintendent/Capt. Patrick Bachelder, who will probably run the jail until the position is filled, says he has applied for Henry's job.
Henry said he will miss working with many of the "excellent, hard-working" people in Carroll County, which he called a "beautiful area."
Rockingham County Jail is in Brentwood, approximately 55 miles south of Ossipee.
Henry said unless Rockingham commissioners say otherwise, he plans to stay active with the New Hampshire Association of Counties where he is affiliate vice president for jail superintendents but will soon be the president because the superintendent in Belknap is retiring Aug. 1.
Henry listed some of his accomplishments, including starting an "in house" drug treatment program, bringing in grant money and helping negotiate union contacts that helped stabilize the staff.
Carroll County's jail can hold up to 130 inmates, while Rockingham's can hold 400, Henry told the Sun. "It's a much larger facility," he said.
He said Rockingham is "progressive" and may end up buying transitional housing for released inmates.
On Henry's watch, the county in 2016 implemented the Transition Re-Entry Under Supportive Treatment (TRUST) program. Courts recommend convicts' placement into TRUST, which has jail staff helping inmates get their lives together.
The program has a tracking component that provides eligible inmates with a year of "after care." Graduates have a 22 percent recidivism rate as compared to about 50 percent for other inmates.
Commissioner David Babson (R-Ossipee) told Henry: "I wish you the best of luck. You have certainly been an asset here."
In the past, Henry had butted heads with Bevard and Commissioner Terry McCarthy (R-Conway) over Medication Assisted Treatment for opioid addicts. Henry wanted to provide the treatment while the two commissioners were apprehensive.
At present, inmates who come from other facilities and those with existing prescriptions may get medications like Suboxone. However, the county will not start inmates on such treatments.
Bevard said she hopes everything works out well for Henry.
McCarthy agreed.
"We had our disagreements, but that's fine," she said. "I'm sorry to see you go."
Governmentoversite.com contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.