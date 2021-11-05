CONWAY — Cooking = love. It’s a time-honored equation that especially comes into play at holiday gatherings, and ready or not, they’re just around the corner, with Thanksgiving only a few weeks away.
At least three local chefs embody that equation: Nancy (Turgeon Wiggin) Keyes of Tamworth, Gary Sheldon of Conway and Bryant Alden of North Conway.
All three said they feel a connection through cooking to those who came before them. Nancy’s great-grandmother Alice Carlton and grandmother Lurena Garland taught her how to bake as a young girl. Sheldon’s mother, the late Alberta (Lahey) Sheldon of Keene, made the best cherry cake for his birthday growing up. And Alden’s “Gram,” who worked as a personal chef for different families on his native Cape Cod, was someone he started working for as a prep cook starting at age 12.
(As a Thanksgiving tie-in, Alden is a direct descendant of John “Speak for Yourself, John” Alden of the Massachusetts Bay Colony, who was born in England in 1599 and died in 1687 in Duxbury, Mass., not far from where Chef Alden grew up in Bourne. And, speaking of Pilgrims, Nancy Keyes’ former husband, Brian P. Wiggin, is a 13th generation direct descendant of Plymouth Colony Gov. William Bradford.)
Keyes is a retired nurse renowned for her home-cooked meals and sumptuous desserts. She got together this week at the Conway Village Congregational Church (the Brown Church) with Wiggin to reminisce about a project they worked on 34 years ago: the church’s Centennial Cookbook, published in 1987 by Nancy with Brian’s late mother, June Wiggin, who also was a wonderful cook.
(Speaking of food and love, since 1991 the Brown Church has been sponsoring The Dinner Bell, offering free meals at the church each Monday night to anyone who wants one. Community volunteers prepare and serve approximately 120-150 individuals. But I digress ...)
Wiggin, a member of the Conway Historical Society, recently penned an essay about the Centennial Edition cookbook, writing that 34 years ago the church celebrated its centennial of separating from the First Congregational Church, and “my mother (June) and my then wife (Nancy) decided that we ‘kneaded’ a cookbook to celebrate the occasion.
“Members contributed and tasty dishes from our earlier members were sought. These included women such as Beulah and Dot Russell, Blanch Richardson and longtime first grade teacher, Olive “Oily” Ball. Men included Stew Putnam and Burnham Davis,” he wrote.
Wiggin writes that “Nancy (who served as editor) garnished the book with great artwork. It was illustrated by sub-categories. It was quite a mix from appetizers to dessert and peppered with historical asides,” said Wiggin.
The church’s Youth Group did much of the leg work. Their graphic arts teacher at Kennett High, David Higgins, had his classes run off the individual pages.
He praised the cookbook, saying, “By any measure, it was hard to beat. It made a lot of dough and paid for a television for the Sunday School.”
Keyes recalled that although the cookbook was done 34 years ago, “it used recipes from the church’s beginnings.”
Late longtime Conway Public Library librarian Persis Berry offered her recipe for Spanish artichokes: 1 can artichoke hearts, drained; 1 egg, beaten; salt and pepper; bread crumbs; Parmesan cheese and parsley.
Cut each heart in half, lengthwise. Dip in lightly beaten egg (with salt and pepper added), then dip in crumbs which have been combined with a little Parmesan cheese, parsley, and salt and pepper. Fry in olive oil. Place a toothpick in each to serve as hors d’oeuvres.
The late Kay Whitaker — grandmother of former White House Chief of Staff Andrew Card during the first George W. Bush administration — offered a Clam Pie recipe, which also sounds inviting:
2 cups clams, chopped fine in food chopper; ¼ cup clam juice; 1 cup milk; 1 Tbs. melted butter; 1/3 cup onion, chopped fine (optional); ½ cup cracker crumbs; 1 egg, well beaten; salt and pepper; and pie crust.
Melt butter in skillet; add clams, clam juice, onions, crumbs, milk, salt and pepper. Cover and simmer for 15 minutes. Stir in beaten egg. Place in deep 8- or 9-inch pie plate. Cover with pie crust. Bake in 400-degree oven for 20-25 minutes.
The dessert offerings sound enticing, too, including late Conway Orchestra conductor Etta Kennett’s Hot Chocolate Sauce; former longtime Kennett High hot lunch program director Lorraine Hackett’s Peanut Butter Cups; late Conway Furniture/Western Auto co-owner Alice Grindle’s Maple Cottage Pudding; original charter church member Helen Fifield’s Mock Indian Cornflake Pudding (with corn flakes, milk, molasses, butter, egg, cinnamon and ginger and raisins); and pages and pages of pie, brownie and cake recipes. Plus Potato Candy (see related story).
“Church cookbooks go back to probably the early 19th century,” Keyes noted.
“And while New England is probably known for more of those spiral-bound cookbooks than other parts of the country, they were made everywhere by church groups. They did that to help the needs of their respective churches,” she said.
“But the reason why they came into being is that churches used to be known for their church suppers and potluck meals — and those were made by some of the best cooks in town.”
“In the old days of church suppers, they did not make food at church so much as they made it at home because the churches did not have kitchens originally — they just had the sanctuary. It was potluck and they brought it to the church for the suppers. So, people came to these church suppers because there weren’t a lot of restaurants back then. The food was delicious. It was economical. It was good fun and fellowship.”
Added Wiggin: “You also need to remember that in the early days of town meeting, our church hosted the luncheon for town meeting when town meetings were held during the day at what is now Kennett Middle School.”
In putting together the Centennial Cookbook, Keyes had to adapt a lot.
For instance, Brian’s Grammy Wiggin’s Indian Pudding recipe has been adapted from cooking eight hours in a woodstove oven to being cooked in a microwave.
“That’s what you have to do to keep a cookbook alive,” said Keyes, conceding that since the days she and June Wiggin produced the cookbook, things have also changed in that people now just Google a recipe they are looking for.
“I think they miss out on the totality of what a cookbook offers because they are only Googling a particular recipe. So, that’s a big change,” she said.
While so many of those who contributed to the cookbook are now gone, their recipes live on in the paperbound book, copies of which are hard to find although there may be some at the church’s library and the Conway Public Library.
“Some of us at the church have discussed the possibility of producing a computerized version and/or a hard copy if there is sufficient interest, as a fundraiser for the church,” said Wiggin.
Meanwhile, Sheldon, a certified executive chef and member of not only the White Mountain Chapter of the American Culinary Federation but also of the prestigious Honorable Order of the Golden Toque, says when he cooks, he often thinks of his late mom, who left him her recipe card collection.
“Most of my mom’s great dishes were in the dessert category,” said Sheldon, former chef at the Christmas Farm Inn in the 1980s when former late Congressman Bill Zeliff and wife, Sydna, owned it.
He is a past teaching chef for Sysco and currently leads ProStart, a culinary training and competition program for the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association.
“When my mother died, my next-door neighbor said he was sorry to hear about my mom and that he loved her whoopie pies. Every kid in the neighborhood loved her whoopie pies. She also made the most incredible pecan pies,” said Sheldon.
Likewise, fellow certified executive chef Alden, who was chef of the Wildcat Inn and Tavern before becoming culinary arts instructor at Kennett High’s Career and Tech Center and like Sheldon a member of the American Academy of Chefs, said he feels a kinship with his late grandmother when cooking and preparing food for family, friends and patrons.
“There’s definitely a connection to my past and those fond memories — and there is also the joy of passing it on to my students. That’s what it’s all about,” said Alden.
He says his grandmother Dorothy Persis Kelley taught him to cook. “She put her heart and soul into her cooking,” said Alden of his mother’s mother whose family lineage showed a long line of sea captains on the Cape. Perhaps that’s where Alden’s talent for seafood chowders and lobster bisques comes from.
“She shared with me the tricks, for example, to making a good pie crust — she used lard, which we don’t use anymore, as we use Crisco or butter which is more socially acceptable now for my pie shells.
“She put her passion into what she did. But her greatest lesson was to do something which you love because if you do what you love, success will follow you,” said Alden, who did a cookbook of her recipes and added footnotes recommending how he might recommend you cook it today. He said he gives them out to family members.
Asked what favorite dish he always creates for his Thanksgiving dinners, Alden said that in addition to the traditional favorites of turkey, mashed potatoes, pan-dripped gravy, pearl onions, peas and butternut squash, he often creates butternut apple bisque.
He also likes to honor his grandmother’s legacy by making her Indian pudding recipe: “The secret, believe it or not, is cornflakes instead of the traditional cornmeal molasses custard. It is awesome!”
But the most time-honored secret to a great Thanksgiving meal, above all is ... don’t overcook the turkey!
