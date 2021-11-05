CONWAY — My grandmother, Barbara Walker, lived in the city of Auburn in upstate New York for most of her life. And thanks in large part to her, every Thanksgiving, my family always bakes enough desserts to feed an army.
Although my grandmother passed away in 2007, she passed on to my mother and her grandchildren her recipes, many of which (like this apple cobbler) we still enjoy making every year.
Grandmother’s Apple Cobbler
5 to 6 medium apples
1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
2 tablespoons margarine or butter
1 egg, beaten
1 cup sugar
1 cup flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 2-quart baking dish. Peel and core apples. Slice apples into greased baking dish. Mix nutmeg and cinnamon and sprinkle mixture over apples. Dot with margarine.
Beat egg in small bowl. Mix sugar, flour, and baking powder. Add flour mixture to the egg (crumbly). Spoon mixture over apples.
Sprinkle with water and bake for 30 minutes.
Should be slightly golden brown and firm on the top.
