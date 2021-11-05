CONWAY — When I was 30 and living on Cape Cod, a friend gave me a 1947 copy of “The Boston Cooking-School Cook Book,” otherwise known as “The Fannie Farmer Cookbook.” I still have it.
It’s old and stained and held together with duct tape, but I love it. It has recipes like “Browned Creamed Dried Beef” and “Victor Hugo Sauce” (made with vinegar and shallots and horseradish).
Occasionally I will dig it out, generally at holiday time. But more often than not I’ll tap the Allrecipes app on my iPhone. Type in “Sweet Potato Casserole” and instantly 500 well-reviewed recipes pop up with not only step-by-step instructions but often videos showing exactly how it all goes together. Don’t get something? There’s a chat room available.
Conversely, in Fannie Farmer’s world, you’re on your own. Her “Sweet Potato De Luxe” assumes a lot on the part of the cook. That you have a ricer, for example, or even know what a ricer is (“Rice hot boiled potatoes). Or how big a “buttered baking dish” to use, how long to beat the potatoes (“until light”) or what kind of marshmallows to “dot” on top (those mini ones? The big ones?).
Today’s recipes are laid out so a kindergartner could do them. Much easier, that’s for sure. But in clicking through the various dishes on Allrecipes or NYT Cooking, they all kind of seem the same, variations on a common theme.
That’s why “The Conway Village Congregational Church Cookbook” intrigued me. Like Fannie Farmer, it was like entering a foreign land. So I decided to make potato candy.
Potatoes, coconut, confectioners sugar, vanilla, chocolate? What could go wrong?
Plenty, it turns out. At least to this 21st century cook. Maybe this recipe, submitted by Marj Spring, assumes the person knows what a “medium-size potato” looks like. Or when you add “2 cups of coconut” to use the sweetened, not the unsweetened variety. Or when you drizzle melted sweet chocolate over it, how much chocolate to drizzle. Or what kind of chocolate to use.
I was confronted with all these decisions and more. What I came up with was much tastier than I thought candy made out of potatoes would taste like. I ended up going with the unsweetened coconut, considering I was adding 2 cups of sugar to the grated potatoes. (The recipe said to put them through a sieve, but I didn’t have one that would stand up to a boiled potato. Speaking of boiling, the recipe said to boil them but didn’t say how long. I went with 20 minutes. Who knows?)
I also ended up going with Nestle Toll House Semi Sweet morsels. I threw a bagful into a pan and melted them. That covered up the mixture that the recipe said to press into a loaf pan (I used a glass one) so I think I guessed right.
I shared the result with my co-workers. One agreed with me that it tasted like a Mounds bar. Another said it reminded her of Needham’s candy. “What’s that?” I asked. She just looked at me like, “You don’t know?”
So I Googled Needham’s candy. Turns out “Maine’s Needhams, a Sweet Treat Made of Earthy Potatoes” is a well-known New England thing.
An online recipe for Needhams shows a recipe almost identical to Marj Spring’s, with the exception of freezing the coconut-potato mixture into squares first (not after it’s been pressed into a loaf pan) and then dipping in the melted chocolate. Looked delicious. And so was my potato candy. Thanks, Marj!
