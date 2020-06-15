CONWAY — Selectmen decided last Tuesday to move forward with addressing the poor acoustics at the Marshall Gym, using COVID-19 relief aid that could cover building modifications.
At the 2018 Conway Town Meeting, voters approved moving the rec center to Kennett Middle School and approved spending $700,000, with $350,000 pledged by Sut and Margaret Marshall to cover needed renovations, including restoring an old gym built in the 1930s.
The ribbon cutting was held last September, and the gym is now named for the Marshalls.
Due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements, the town hall doesn't offer enough space to hold meetings, so the planning board, zoning board of adjustment and the budget committee have moved to the gym.
However, sound echoing off the hard surfaces in the gymnasium makes it difficult to understand what is being said, officials say.
Town Manager Tom Holmes said he believes the town of Conway may be reimbursed up to $240,000 for building modifications needed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I'm here to ask the board if they want to roll the dice, spend the money, put in for it, fight for it if we have to," Holmes said of the funding.
"I think the odds are with us, but I'm stopping short of saying it's a slam dunk," he said.
Modifications include installing a sound system, floor mats (that would deaden the echo and also protect the floor from wear and tear) and acoustic wall panels.
After a discussion, selectmen approved spending up to $40,000 with the idea that some or all would be reimbursed. They are asking other town boards to write letters of support for this project that are due by July 1.
Selectmen will have another chance to submit more expenses Aug. 1.
Holmes had written the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery on May 29 to seek clarification about reimbursement.
"The selectmen, budget committee, planning board and zoning board of adjustment have all decided to move their meetings to our Rec Center gym to better handle social distancing," said Holmes in his letter to the state.
"However, the acoustics are so bad in that cavernous room that no one can understand what anyone else is saying. Additionally, we have just spent $10,000 restoring the gym floor last year and don't want it marred by foot traffic and chair and table legs."
Contrary to what the letter said, recent selectmen's meetings have actually been held in the town hall.
A reply email from GOFERR staff said no pre-approval could be given, but they pointed Holmes to relevant U.S. Treasury Department guidance.
Selectman Mary Carey Seavey said improving the acoustics is vital. She went to a Friends of Rec meeting on Monday. She said there were no "ifs and buts about it."
Holmes told selectmen the modifications could be made in four to five weeks.
Eventually, the town hall will be relocated from Center Conway to the Bank of New Hampshire building in Conway
