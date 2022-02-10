CONWAY — Selectmen said Wednesday they are planning to appeal a Superior Court judge's January ruling in favor of a short-term rental operator whom they sued last year.
Their decision flew in the face of requests from several STR supporters asking them not to do so.
Town Manager Tom Holmes made the announcement shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday; however, as of Thursday morning, the appeal had not been filed.
"The Board of Selectmen have voted to file an appeal of the recent Superior Court decision regarding short-term rentals to the New Hampshire Supreme Court," said Holmes.
"The vote tally was three for going ahead with the appeal, one against and one abstention. Voting in the affirmative were Selectman (Mary Carey) Seavey, Selectman (Steven) Porter and Selectman (John) Colbath. Voting against was Selectman (Carl) Thibodeau. Chairman (David) Weathers abstained."
On Thursday, Porter explained his vote, saying, "it's a representation of the voters of this community."
He said he feels voters last April said with their ballots that they don't believe STRs belong in residential areas. "It's my interpretation of that vote that we move forward to get this situation resolved," Porter said.
Asked if an appeal is financially prudent, Porter said it would be less costly than the original case, which reportedly cost about $27,000.
"I voted in favor of the appeal on principle," Porter said.
Thibodeau said by email, "The judge ruled STRs to be a residential use. I read the judgment in detail many times. I don’t agree with our attorney’s interpretation of the ruling, and I see no path to victory. In my opinion only, an appeal is a waste of resources better used for other things. While the appeal is not very expensive, we don’t need to waste the money."
Weathers said he has a family member who might rent short-term in the future and therefore was "not going to vote one way or another."
Colbath declined to comment as the decision to appeal was made in a non-public session.
Seavey could not be reached by press time.
On Tuesday, Scott Kudrick, the short-term rental owner whom the town sued in Superior Court, and several of his supporters came before selectmen and asked they not appeal the case.
Kudrick said a lot of people depend on STRs for revenue — not just the owners but landscapers, house cleaners and so on.
"This has caused a lot of anxiety," he said of the uncertainty faced while the town's suit was pending in court. "I just think that it'd be great to focus on some legal regulations and really move forward. I think it can be done."
Perhaps the most affecting speaker was Gina Howe, who said she works for Kudrick.
"I have worked in the valley for 20 years, and some of the time I have had to have two jobs and I barely scraped by," said Howe explaining she was raising two children.
"I've been given the opportunity to work in vacation rentals and it's a more flexible schedule and income, and it is much easier to do what I have to do to make a better quality of life for my kids," she said.
Hope O'Keefe, describing herself as a local painting and design contractor, said: "To put it bluntly, short-term rentals pay my bills, they put clothes on my children's backs, and they put a roof over their heads. ... There's a lot of other contractors and cleaners, and lawn maintenance people, plumbers and electricians, that all will do work on short-term rental homes."
Fire 21 Subs Pizza Pasta Salads owner Walter Henderson also asked selectmen to accept the judge's ruling and added his wife has worked for Kudrick for several years and said Kudrick is a good employer.
The Sun asked Porter about the people who spoke Tuesday. He said he understood what they said about the benefits of STRs, but repeated he has to represent the will of the voters.
Told of the selectmen's announcement, Kudrick said Thursday, "That's unfortunate. It's a waste of taxpayers' money and shows a lack of understanding and compassion for the hundreds if not thousands of workers that rely on vacation rentals to support their families."
David Cavanaugh, president of the Mt. Washington Valley Association for Responsible Vacation Rentals, which supported Kudrick in the suit, said, "It is clear now that the town and its leadership are not interested in regulating vacation rentals, as the majority of the voters asked for in April 2021.
"This ill-conceived, frivolous lawsuit will cost the taxpayers dearly, and postponed needed regulations until 2024 or beyond. Taxpayers should expect more in the way of leadership from their town manager and other elected officials," Cavanaugh added.
Town of Conway v. Scott Kudrick resulted from a town vote last April in which residents rejected warrant articles that would have allowed STRs anywhere that single-family homes are permitted in town. Voters did, however, give selectmen the authority to regulate short-term rentals.
The selectmen then decided to file for a declaratory judgment in Carroll County Superior Court, essentially letting a judge decide the fate of their article.
Kudrick disagreed that town zoning prohibits non-owner-occupied STRs in residential areas. Judge Amy Ignatius agreed.
In related news, SB 249 passed the state Senate Commerce Committee Thursday, 5-0, as amended by committee member Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro).
Bradley, a co-sponsor represents Carroll County towns, including Conway.
If passed as written, SB 249 would prohibit towns from banning STRs but allow them to regulate them.
Other committee members are chair State Sen. Harold French (R-Canterbury), the prime sponsor, Vice Chair William Gannon (R-Sandown), Donna Soucy (D-Manchester) and Kevin Cavanaugh (D-Manchester).
The amendment allows towns to recoup all costs related to STR inspection and allows towns to regulate STRs under municipal ordinances for noise, parking, health, sanitation and safety.
Bradley asked the committee to limit STR rentals to 180 days but got no support from committee members, so it didn't go forward.
If signed by the governor, SB 249 could go into effect by July 1.
