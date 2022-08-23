CONWAY — Selectmen last week refused a request by Ragnar Reach the Beach Relay Race to change their support van route.
Selectmen have the power to kick Reach the Beach out of town by not approving a special event permit but opted not to do that.
Reach the Beach runs from Bretton Woods to Hampton Beach. This year, participants will be running through town on Friday, Sept. 16.
The email request to the town, and subsequent replies were included in selectmen’s meeting information packet, which was also made available to the press and public.
At issue was the route for the support vans. The route for the runners isn’t changing.
In an email dated Aug. 9, course coordinator Bill Tufts explained that the route approved by selectmen and emergency officials has “team vans” and runners separating at West Side Road and Passaconaway Road.
Runners would keep heading south down West Side Road to Washington Street in Conway Village to Route 16 while the vans detour at Passaconaway Road.
“This van detour was originally implemented a few years back to alleviate traffic congestion exacerbated by road construction,” said Tufts.
He continued: “The detour presents two problems: There is a low clearance bridge that tall vans cannot get through, and it is so long that, for faster teams, the runners arrive in Madison before their team vans. Since the construction has been completed, I am requesting permission to eliminate the van detour and allow the team vans to follow the same route as the runners.”
It appears the van route was changed to Passaconaway Road in 2015.
Race founder Rich Mazzola added that in prior years, Reach the Beach used the Ham Arena as a relay exchange point and that required runners crossing the road, which gummed up traffic.
This year, Reach the Beach seeks to use Route 112 (the Kancamagus Highway) as the exchange, which means runners could head south on Route 16 without crossing the road.
Conway Village Fire Chief Steve Solomon was blunt in his email response to the request. He said Reach the Beach is the “most disruptive” special event in town. He said there have been complaints of “inappropriate things drawn or written on vans” and even a complaint that a runner defecated on someone’s lawn. He added that the race goes by at time of day when the middle, elementary school and charter school in the village all let out.
“Traffic is congested enough without your vans let alone the issue your race brings us that other races don’t,” said Solomon.
“Your vans were not moved due to construction. They were moved due to their inability to follow rules and your organization’s lack of enforcement,” Solomon said.
Police Chief Chris Mattei said the van route was moved to mitigate traffic issues, especially for school buses from the middle/elementary schools. He didn’t think a change in van route was warranted.
Town Manager John Eastman also told selectmen the reason the van route was changed to Passaconway Road/Kancamagus Highway was because of traffic.
“A Reach the Beach representative said the route changed because of the construction, but that was not the reason,” said Eastman. “It got changed because they were putting 60 to 75 to 100 vans through the intersection and past the school at the time it was letting out — it just didn’t work.”
Selectman Mary Carey Seavey said traffic was a “horror show” years ago when Reach the Beach started with its original route and now traffic is several times worse.
“It wasn’t safe then, and it’s even less safe now, in my opinion,” she said.
Eastman added that when Reach the Beach had the previous van route, it caused a “perfect storm” and interfered with parents trying to get to Conway Rec as well as several school sports games.
“I don’t see the upside,” said Eastman of Reach the Beach’s proposal. “I couldn’t find anyone who thought it was a good idea.”
Selectmen voted 4-0 against changing the van route with Selectmen Steve Porter absent.
