CONWAY — Selectmen, who have been eager to hold a normal Fourth of July celebration after two years of pandemic, decided Tuesday that Independence Day fireworks will be held Saturday, July 2, 2022 — town custom and inflation be damned.
In 2020, selectmen canceled July Fourth celebrations due to COVID-19. In 2021, they opted for fireworks and a parade but no entertainment at Schouler Park. Last week, selectmen expressed enthusiasm for having all the customary festivities.
“I’d go right back to a normal year; food vendors fireworks, entertainment,” said Selectman Carl Thibibodeau. “Let it go. Give it to them.”
Recreation Director John Eastman, who will assume the mantle of town manager next year, briefed the board on price increases regarding the fireworks, but the board was undeterred.
Thibodeau made a successful motion to have the Independence Day fireworks July 2 and to add $5,000 to the patriotic purposes budget, bringing it to about $28,500. The added money will account for an increase in the cost of fireworks and provide a cushion if other festivities related costs have increased as well.
“I think the time is right to do it right after everything we’ve been through for the last two years,” said Thibodeau.
Eastman said since last week he and Assistant Rec Director Mike Lane were “pretty excited” to make the arrangements for all the festivities, for which $23,500 is budgeted annually. He called Atlas Fireworks, which has various locations in southern New Hampshire. Atlas is the company that has done the show for years and is the company Eastman trusts to do a good job.
Atlas quoted him a price of $15,000 for the same show they had last year. Last year, the fireworks cost $10,250. Eastman said the cost has been fairly stable for the past five years.
“I was shocked,” said Eastman. “Their message was if you have it on July 3 or July 4 it’s now $15,000. If you have any other day, for same show, it’s $12,500.”
Eastman said Atlas told him they get their fireworks from China and prices for the fireworks and delivery have gone up and Atlas is also short-staffed so they have to subcontract.
Eastman told Atlas be needed to ask the selectmen for their opinion of the price hike.
“If we are going to have everything (fireworks, parade, entertainment), we just don’t have enough money to do that,” said Eastman. “How would you like me to proceed?”
Eastman said he tried going with another fireworks company once and there was a “disaster” with the show not starting on time.
Selectman Steve Porter said the $5,000 would be well-spent.
Selectman John Colbath noted that this year, July 4 falls on a Monday and perhaps the events could be spread out over a three-day period, but he was told that would increase overtime and be a burden on staff who would go 10-11 days without time off.
Eastman, who’s been at the helm of the recreation department for 28 years, said the town has never had Independence Day fireworks on any day other than July 4.
But, he said, “Whatever your pleasure is, we will do.”
Eastman said having Independence Day celebrations on a weekend day would work well this year though might be more awkward in future years when July 4 falls on a Wednesday, for example.
After some discussion, selectmen decided that July 2 would be the best day to have fireworks mostly because it would be a Saturday night.
Selectman Mary Carey Seavey and Thibodeau spoke about the advantages of that.
“I would think that kicking off that weekend on a Saturday night with the entertainment, the festival and the food vendors and everything else in the park would be a good idea, No. 1, and I think the bonus would be that we’d save $2,500,” said Thibodeau.
Porter added selectmen should allow Eastman the $5,000 increase as a contingency in case there’s an unexpected issue in trying to secure fireworks, entertainment and entertainment-related equipment.
“As far as I’m concerned, we’ve got to have the fireworks,” said Porter, who preferred July 3 or 4. “I’d rather not us be cheap.”
Eastman expressed confidence that Atlas would honor its quote of $12,500.
Thibodeau made a successful motion to have the Independence Day fireworks on July 2 and to add $5,000 to the patriotic purposes budget.
As for entertainment, musicians Riley and Dan Parkhurst said they would like to perform. Eastman, on Tuesday, said he was working on getting a price for the staging, lighting and sound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.