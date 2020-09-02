CONWAY — Selectmen got a guided tour Tuesday of Conway’s town hall-to-be, which is located at the former Bank of New Hampshire in Conway Village. The two-story building basically doubles the square footage of the current town hall in Center Conway, measuring 8,480 square feet compared with 4,800 square feet.
The old town hall dates back to the early 20th century, The bank building was originally constructed in the 1920s, but underwent an extensive renovation in the 1970s, according to local historian William Marvel.
According to Town Manager Tom Holmes, who gave the tour, there are 48 parking spaces behind the building.
Taking the tour were selectmen Carl Thibodeau, Steve Porter, Mary Carey Seavey, David Weathers and John Colbath. Town Rec Director John Eastman also took part.
Town residents in 2018 voted 982-439 to grant selectmen permission to lease the bank building at 23 Main St. for use as the new town hall and to raise $160,000 to make the move possible.
It’s a 60-year lease done in five 12-year intervals. The transaction involved the bank building a smaller new branch and drive-through at the back of the lot.
Rather than purchase the former bank building, Holmes said negotiations led the town to lease it for what the bank pays in annual property taxes, or about $22,000 per year, or less than $2,000 per month.
“You can’t even get a three-bedroom condo for that in North Conway,” said Holmes.
Selectmen’s Chair David Weathers called the deal a “no-brainer,” saying it’s basically a wash between the cost of the rent and the town tax taken in.
During the 45-minute tour, Selectman Mary Carey Seavey said: “I’m very impressed.”
As he led the tour, Holmes outlined a time frame that calls for moving most second-floor offices at the current town hall (planning, public works, building inspector and code enforcement and health) to the new building by late September or early October, with the town clerk/tax collector and assessing departments to be moved toward the end of the year.
Holmes said he promised Town Clerk Louise Inkell they wouldn’t move her office until after elections.
Holmes and Weathers cautioned that the contract for the interior rebuild of the lobby has yet to be awarded but they hope to award it in the next few weeks.
Seavey said she would like to have an architect take a look at the plans before work commences.
During the tour, Holmes escorted the group from the newly repaved and striped parking lot into the back of the building, which leads into the large lobby.
The lobby will hold the town clerk/tax collector department’s offices. An existing private bathroom and windowed drop box are being retained in the new layout, Holmes said.
Pointing to the west side of the lobby, Holmes said partitions will be taken down and in their stead will be selectmen’s executive secretary Krista Day’s public outer office, alongside a wheelchair lift.
Toward the Main Street end will be public terminals, and on the front right side will be the assessor’s office and a conference room.
The town manager’s office — once the office of former Carroll County Trust Company President Arthur Brown — and the executive secretary’s adjacent inner offices will be on the raised upper portion of the first floor, along with the finance department and the welfare department.
That portion of the first floor also has one of more than five safes that the town plans to use that were left by the bank.
Holmes next showed off the second floor, which is move-in ready. First up was a conference room to be used for meetings with town officials.
Next-door is the reception area of Administrative Assistant Jacqueline White.
In addition to those rooms, the second floor housesstorage space and the offices for the planning department, building inspector, code enforcement and the engineering/public works department. It is served by an elevator.
The public meeting room will be used by selectmen, the planning board and zoning board of adjustment. It is more than double the size of the current meeting room at the old town hall, said Holmes.
Off to one side will be a small office to be housed by Valley Vision Channel 3, which will be able to film meetings from within that space instead of being out on the meeting room floor.
(Holmes said negotiations are underway with Spectrum and Valley Vision to lease second-floor space at the existing town hall, as their lease is up at the end of the month at their current location in the Elvio’s Pizzeria building in North Conway).
“As you can see, we have very nice furniture donated by Mr. (John) Marquis of Davis Hill Road. He donated truckloads of this stuff that he had gotten from cleaning out Boston offices, which is part of his renovation business,” said Holmes.
The tour then led to the basement, where the bank once housed its main computer main frame system. It’s also where the safety deposit boxes were housed. The basement will be used for phone and internet technology hardware.
Northledge Technologies is installing the new phone system, and First Light is installing internet, which Holmes said will be 10 times faster than the current system at town hall.
Holmes added: “We’ll be taking a lot of the stuff that’s currently housed in the attic (of old town hall) and storing it here in the basement. But we’re sort of afraid when we take that stuff out, the (existing town hall) is gonna come down."
