CONWAY — Selectmen could still make a separate warrant article for their paid parking plan rather than rolling it into the proposed operating budget, as they have it now.
On Dec. 6, the board had voted to put $242,000 in the proposed $14.3 million operating budget with which to start a paid parking program in North Conway Village. Town residents will vote on the budget at the deliberative session in March and again at the polls in April.
Before that, the next major step in the budget process is a public hearing on the budget set for Feb. 15. After the hearing, where voters may voice their thoughts, the budget committee can modify the budget that is presented at deliberative session and vote on whether to recommend its passage or not.
If paid parking makes it through the budget process, the program could start as early as this spring. It will allow town residents to buy $5 annual stickers to in order to park for free in North Conway and local businesses may be able to get passes for their employees to park in certain lots for free but everyone else would have to pay $2 per hour seven days per week during business hours.
During the public comment period at last Tuesday’s selectmen’s meeting, Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue asked the board to reconsider their decision to place the money for paid parking into the operating budget and instead make it a separate article that voters could decide as a stand-alone issue.
The original vote to put the money in the budget was 3-2, with Chairman David Weathers and Steve Porter in the minority.
Town deliberative session is March 6, and the town vote is April 11.
“In my observation of the board all these years, you’ve always had the correct instincts in terms of putting things in front of the voters,” said Guerringue. “What I’m asking is that you revisit your decision to put the $242,000 for the parking plan in the budget, take it out and put it as a special article. What I hear is that the reason you’re doing it is to hide from the voters.”
Guerringue added the selectmen’s stated reason for putting it in the budget is is so the paid parking could begin in the spring and Guerringue wondered why a warrant article wouldn’t do the same.
Weathers said he also wanted to see it as a separate warrant article.
“I was outvoted,” said Weathers. “Unless somebody else in the affirmative wants to revisit it, it stays on the books.”
Seavey, who has wavered since the original vote, said she has been too busy to think about making such a motion at their next meeting.
“I honestly don’t see the point,” said Thibodeau. “You can vote ‘no’ on a warrant article. You can vote at the deliberative portion of the town meeting to subtract $242,000 from the highway department budget, or the general budget, however that’s broken up in there.”
Thibodeau added deliberative voters could also reduce the money in a separate article to zero dollars. Reached Thursday, Thibodeau said he would not reconsider.
Town Manager John Eastman said the selectmen could draft a separate warrant article for $242,000, but then it would be in the warrant twice. Though if selectmen were to do that, they or other registered voters could take the money out of the budget.
Eastman said the selectmen have until Feb. 14 to change their minds.
Guerringue added that deliberative session voters have sway on what goes on the ballot. For instance, last year they considered zeroing out an article for funding public bathrooms. They also added back money the budget committee had cut in the school budget.
He said at deliberative session, he would argue to remove the paid parking money from the budget but he wouldn’t try to eliminate the money if it were a separate warrant article. “It’s the spirit of it,” said Guerringue. “People should have an opportunity to vote up or down at the ballot.”
Thibodeau said Guerringue made a “valid point” about how deliberative session affects what residents get to vote on in April.
Colbath replied, “That’s why the deliberative is so important. And we know unfortunately people don’t attend.”
Town Manager John Eastman said selectmen meet again today (Jan. 24), and while reconsideration is not on the agenda, a selectmen could bring the subject up under board reports.
“I have no evidence that any one of them will,” said Eastman.
Colbath and Porter could not be reached for further comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.