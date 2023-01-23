Conway selectmen 11923

Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue speaks during public comment before Conway selectmen Jan. 17 concerning creating a warrant article for selectmen's proposed paid parking program. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)

CONWAY — Selectmen could still make a separate warrant article for their paid parking plan rather than rolling it into the proposed operating budget, as they have it now.

On Dec. 6, the board had voted to put $242,000 in the proposed $14.3 million operating budget with which to start a paid parking program in North Conway Village. Town residents will vote on the budget at the deliberative session in March and again at the polls in April.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.