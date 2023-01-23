ted to put $242,000 into the budget to launch a paid parking program in North Conway Village.
Here’s how the money would likely be spent if it survives the budget process, which concludes with a vote by town residents April 11. There are several steps along the way.
On Feb. 15, the Municipal Budget Committee and selectmen will host a public hearing and then decide whether they want to amend the budget prior to deliberative session on March 6. when residents will be able to amend the budget and warrant articles before voting day.
The plan is to charge visitors $2 per hour during business hours seven days a week (with more free hours on Sundays). Residents could get a $5 pass to allow them to park for free. The program is predicted by town staff to bring in about $640,000 the first year and as much as $900,000 in subsequent years.
The biggest expense would be paying the enforcers. Wages alone would be $96,200. But when overtime, insurance, Social Security, retirement and meetings/conferences are included, the number rises to $154,315.
Public Works Director Andrew Smith gave the municipal budget committee an outline of staffing needs on Jan. 4. Staff would be under his supervision. He would seek to hire a foreman or lead person who would be in charge of paid parking at town recreation sites along the river and also to make sure residents can get their permits as well as doing parking enforcement. This person would be budgeted at $25 per hour plus benefits.
Smith clarified in an email to the Sun that he would like to hire two full-time people and a number of part-time workers depending on how many hours each could work. Additional personnel, full- or part-time would be paid $18 an hour. Seasonal enforcers at the rec sites would be paid $18 per hour.
“There’s an office at the Whitaker Building ... and that’s where these people are going to work out of,” Smith told the budget committee.
Information technology would be budgeted at $23,000. The workers would have hand-held devices to check to see whether people paid their parking fees. The system is designed so most people would pay by phone app, but some may use kiosks.
“Ideally, I’d love to go with just the app because it’s cheaper and it’s easier to set up,” said Smith, adding selectmen wanted kiosks for people who don’t have smartphones. The kiosks cost $8,000 apiece.
Equipment and maintenance are estimated at $38,000 and include money for three kiosks plus handheld devices. Supplies and tools would be $16,000; telephone, $1,500; uniforms, including winter gear and reflective vests, $2,500; vehicle maintenance (the program would utilize some town-owned vehicles), $1,500; and fuel is budgeted at $5,000.
At the budget committee’s Jan. 11 meeting, officials said the paid parking program if started in May could lead to a tax savings of 21 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value.
Budgeteer Dave Jensen estimated that a median home in Conway would save about $43.38 if the parking program was implemented this year but if the homeowner bought two $5 resident passes, that would be reduced to about $33 worth of savings.
These numbers would also be affected by the revaluation the town is proposing.
