CONWAY — Town Manager Tom Holmes on Tuesday reminded selectmen that if Conway restaurants want to offer outdoor dining again this year, they must reapply for permits from the town.
Last May, in response to state pandemic guidelines that allowed restaurants to offer outdoor dining, a permitting process was instituted, administered by John Eastman, Conway Parks and Recreation director.
In September, the selectmen unanimously approved a motion made by Mary Carey Seavey and seconded by Carl Thibodeau to extend the outdoor dining permit past Columbus Day of last year, weather permitting.
They also OK'd a motion by Steve Porter and seconded by John Colbath to bring it back this year, starting on Memorial Day.
On Tuesday, Holmes discussed the permits under his town manager's report to selectmen at their weekly meeting.
"The outdoor dining permits that were issued last year were temporary," said Holmes. "If there are restaurants looking forward to doing outdoor dining this year... we'd like everyone to reapply."
He said permits last year were approved within 24 hours and that there is no fee to apply.
A motion to have restaurants reapply for permits was made by Porter and seconded by Thibodeau. Selectmen voted 5-0 to approve it.
"It was very successful program," said Holmes. "We got a lot of positive feedback."
Thibodeau said outdoor dining is a "wonderful thing" and he hopes the town's dining establishments will take advantage of the opportunity.
"It gave the valley an overall presence of being open for business, that you're welcome to come here — 'we'd like you to come eat with us,' and so on and so forth," said Thibodeau. "It was a great thing. I would really like to see this become more of the norm."
Establishments that obtained the outdoor dining permits included: Priscilla’s Country Kitchen, Boston Brothers Pizza, Delaney’s Hole in the Wall, Tuckerman Brewing Co., Chef’s Bistro, Moat Mountain Smokehouse & Brewing, Stairway Cafe, Cigar Shenanigans, Vito Marcello’s Italian Bistro, Fiesta Jalisco Mexican Restaurant, Sea Dog Brewing Co., the Muddy Moose, the Met Coffeehouse; The Lobster Trap, Wicked Fresh Craft Burgers, Flatbread Co., the Underground Cafe and Bagels Plus, Merlino’s and 99 Restaurant.
Restaurants that want to reapply can get a form at conwayrec.com by clicking on the Facilities tab and dropping down to Permit Applications. Or go to Conway Recreation Department at 176 Main St. in Conway Village.
Anyone who seeks to receive or drop off a form is asked to call ahead as visitors are screened for COVID-19. The phone number is (603) 901-1139.
The downloaded and filled out forms can be hand delivered to the rec department or mailed to: Conway Parks & Recreation Dept., P.O. Box 370, 176 Main St., Building C-5, Conway, NH 03818.
