CONWAY — The Friends of the Conway Public Library were awarded a $10,000 technology grant from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation for the purpose of implementing a new public computing system.
The library was recently informed by the vendor of its current public computing system that they plan to leave the public computing business and will no longer offer any updates to the system Conway Public Library has used for the past nine years.
That being the case, it was decided a new system was needed as soon as possible. Library staff immediately began the process of identifying a new public computing solution.
After researching the topic, library staff decided the solution from Envisionware would meet the needs of the community and be consistent with the high level of public computing and technology training the library provides to the residents of Conway and beyond.
According to David Smolen, executive director of the libary, "The new solution will represent a major improvement in service to the community and is consistent with how people interact with the internet today.
"For the first time, the new system will feature tablet computers for checkout. Tablets will be checked out to patrons for three hours. The tablets will be stored in a docking station. When the tablet is returned, the station will wipe the tablet clean and revert it to a default state, thus protecting patron privacy," Smolen said.
The new set-up will still have traditional desktop work stations for any use that might be better completed in that environment, he said.
The total cost of the project is $22,140. Library trustees submitted a warrant article to the board of selectmen for the full cost, but now the request will be reduced by $10,000. The warrant article was unanimously recommended by the board of selectmen.
Smolen and Julie Laracy. chair of the library trustees, appeared before the Municipal Budget Committee on Jan. 30 to present the case for the remaining amount needed to make the project happen.
Smolen said, “We thank the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation for their generous support of our technology needs. Public libraries are technology hubs that provide support to some of the most vulnerable people in our community. We look forward to implementing our new system and continue to be a leader in the area of public computing.”
Founded in 1900, the mission of the Conway Public Library is to create an environment that promotes lifelong learning and community engagement. To meet that end the library collects and provides access to materials in print and digital form that meets the intellectual and cultural needs of the community.
The address of the Library is 15 Greenwood Ave. in Conway Village. Library hours are Monday-Thursday 9-8, Friday 9-5, Saturday 9-1.
